'Potential mass shooting' thwarted at Memphis Hebrew school

Police in Memphis shot a man who opened fire outside of Margolin Hebrew Academy on Monday, after the suspect failed to get inside a building, preventing what officers called "a potential mass shooting situation." Photo courtesy of Margolin Hebrew Academy Feinstone Yeshiva of the South

July 31 (UPI) -- Police in Memphis shot a man who opened fire outside of a Jewish school Monday, after the suspect failed to get inside a building, preventing what officers called "a potential mass shooting situation." "At approximately 12:20 p.m., officers received a call that a male White, who was armed with a handgun, was at Margolin Hebrew Academy," the Memphis Police Department said in a statement. "Reportedly, the male fired his weapon while outside of the school." Advertisement

"I personally truly believe we prevented a tragedy," Memphis Police Assistant Chief Don Crowe said.

"When he could not gain entry, he fired shots outside the school," Crowe told reporters Monday. "Thankfully that school had a great safety procedure process in place and avoided anyone being harmed or injured at that scene."

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a maroon Ram pickup truck with California tags. He was shot by officers during a traffic stop 3 miles away after he exited the vehicle holding a handgun.

The suspect is currently in critical condition and under arrest at a local hospital.

"Due to the suspect's condition and in accordance with policy, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and will be conducting this investigation," Memphis Police said.

Advertisement

While Crowe said it was not clear whether the suspect had any connection to the school, U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., issued a statement Monday saying his office had learned the shooter is Jewish and was a former student.

"We have recently learned that the shooter at the Margolin Hebrew Academy was himself Jewish and a former student at the school," Cohen said. "I am pleased the academy had effective security and that the police acted quickly to protect students."

The Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South is a boarding school and day school, which serves students from pre-K through the 12th grade.

"I am proud of the vigilant and quick response of MPD officers who mitigated a potential mass shooting situation today," Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis said.

"Many thanks to our neighboring jurisdictions for also providing critical information to stop the suspect's actions."