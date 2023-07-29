Advertisement
July 29, 2023 / 11:17 AM

5 people injured, 2 critically wounded in shooting at Seattle outreach event

By Don Jacobson

July 29 (UPI) -- Police is Seattle said Saturday they are investigating a mass shooting incident in which five people were injured during a community outreach event in the city's Rainier Beach neighborhood.

Two victims in the their 20s, identified as a man and woman, were in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle following the incident, which happened outside a grocery store around 9 p.m. local time on Friday, the Seattle Police Department said in a release.

Two men also in their 20s, were hospitalized in stable condition and a man in his 30's was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police said officers first arriving at the scene "provided life-saving measures" until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived.

No suspects have yet been identified in the incident, in which all of the victims were attending a pop-up event held each Friday to provide food and services to people in need in the southeastern part of the city.

"This is really disturbing when you have victims that are just trying to do an outreach effort," Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said at a press briefing outside of the Safeway grocery store where the shooting happened. "They are trying to help people out and get people on the right path, and this is what they're hit with."

He pleaded for stronger efforts to get what he called a record number of guns off the street, adding that "dozens and dozens" of rounds were fired in the incident.

"The tragedy here is, while we're trying to do all the positive things, we see what we saw," Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell told reporters. "We saw hatred and irresponsibility through this kind of shooting."

