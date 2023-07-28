Biden administration proposes new vehicle fuel efficiency targets

1/3

The Transportation Department said the new rules, if finalized as proposed, would save Americans some $50 billion at the pump. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Friday proposed a new rule to increase energy efficiency standards in new passenger and heavy-duty vehicles, potentially saving Americans more than $50 billion at the pump. If finalized, the rule would set a 2% per year increase in fuel efficiency for passenger cars and a 4% per year increase in light trucks beginning in model year 2027 and running through 2032, according to a release from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The rule also would require a 10% per year improvement for certain commercial pickup trucks and work vans beginning with model year 2030 and running through 2035. Advertisement

The NHTSA said that if finalized as proposed, the new rules would prevent more than 900 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions from entering the atmosphere and reduce the United States' dependence on oil by some 88 billion gallons of gasoline through 2050.

That's the equivalent of taking some 200 million cars off the road.

The NHTSA said it doesn't take electric vehicles into account when setting fuel efficiency standards, but automakers can sell more of them and other alternative-fuel vehicles in order to comply.

"Better vehicle fuel efficiency means more money in Americans' pockets and stronger energy security for the entire nation," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, slammed the proposal in a statement on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Today, the Biden administration escalated their war on affordable gas-powered cars and trucks, taking a page from California's 'Green New Deal' playbook," he said.

The NHSTA said it will open a 60-day public comment period after the proposal is published in the Federal Register.

