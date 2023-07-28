Advertisement
U.S. News
July 28, 2023 / 8:56 PM

Biden administration proposes new vehicle fuel efficiency targets

By Danielle Haynes
1/3
The Transportation Department said the new rules, if finalized as proposed, would save Americans some $50 billion at the pump. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
The Transportation Department said the new rules, if finalized as proposed, would save Americans some $50 billion at the pump. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Friday proposed a new rule to increase energy efficiency standards in new passenger and heavy-duty vehicles, potentially saving Americans more than $50 billion at the pump.

If finalized, the rule would set a 2% per year increase in fuel efficiency for passenger cars and a 4% per year increase in light trucks beginning in model year 2027 and running through 2032, according to a release from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The rule also would require a 10% per year improvement for certain commercial pickup trucks and work vans beginning with model year 2030 and running through 2035.

Advertisement

The NHTSA said that if finalized as proposed, the new rules would prevent more than 900 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions from entering the atmosphere and reduce the United States' dependence on oil by some 88 billion gallons of gasoline through 2050.

That's the equivalent of taking some 200 million cars off the road.

RELATED Major automakers team up to build nationwide EV charging network

The NHTSA said it doesn't take electric vehicles into account when setting fuel efficiency standards, but automakers can sell more of them and other alternative-fuel vehicles in order to comply.

Advertisement

"Better vehicle fuel efficiency means more money in Americans' pockets and stronger energy security for the entire nation," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, slammed the proposal in a statement on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

RELATED Stellantis to partner with Samsung for second EV battery factory in U.S.

"Today, the Biden administration escalated their war on affordable gas-powered cars and trucks, taking a page from California's 'Green New Deal' playbook," he said.

The NHSTA said it will open a 60-day public comment period after the proposal is published in the Federal Register.

This week in Washington

President Joe Biden (R) meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Read More

The pace of the energy transition is fast, but not fast enough, the IEA says

Latest Headlines

Federal judge temporarily blocks Montana's ban on drag shows
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal judge temporarily blocks Montana's ban on drag shows
July 28 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked Montana's new law banning some drag performances pending a legal challenge to the legislation.
Senate leaders chide Wisconsin's Rep. Van Orden for cursing at teen pages
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senate leaders chide Wisconsin's Rep. Van Orden for cursing at teen pages
July 28 (UPI) -- Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell on Friday admonished a Republican congressman for cursing at a group of teen pages earlier in the week for lying down in the Capitol Rotunda.
FDA approves second over-the-counter naloxone spray
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FDA approves second over-the-counter naloxone spray
July 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a second over-the-counter naloxone nasal spray as "a powerful tool" to treat opioid overdoses.
Destroyer named for Vietnam Medal of Honor recipient to be christened
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Destroyer named for Vietnam Medal of Honor recipient to be christened
July 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy will christen a new Burke-Class guided missile destroyer as the USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. at the General Dynamics Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, on Saturday.
Alabama woman once thought abducted charged with lying to police
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Alabama woman once thought abducted charged with lying to police
July 28 (UPI) -- Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who falsely reported a child wandering on a freeway and then disappeared making it look like she was kidnapped was charged Friday with lying to police.
Walmart and PepsiCo team up on $120 million sustainability initiative
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Walmart and PepsiCo team up on $120 million sustainability initiative
July 28 (UPI) -- Walmart and PepsiCo are joining forces for an initiative to promote sustainable development. The project will set aside $120 million to support regenerative agriculture on 2 million acres of designated land.
Transportation Department takes steps to raise human trafficking awareness
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Transportation Department takes steps to raise human trafficking awareness
July 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Transportation Department Friday said it's taking several actions to both raise awareness and prevent human trafficking. It includes a new collaboration among transportation sector leaders.
In Maine, Joe Biden to urge U.S. manufacturers: 'Invent it here, make it here'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
In Maine, Joe Biden to urge U.S. manufacturers: 'Invent it here, make it here'
July 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is traveling to Auburn, Maine, Friday afternoon to discuss how so-called Bidenomics is influencing the country's manufacturing sector, the White House announced.
Enbridge blamed for fourth breach of Minnesota aquifer during pipeline overhaul
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Enbridge blamed for fourth breach of Minnesota aquifer during pipeline overhaul
July 28 (UPI) -- For the fourth time, construction for the expansion of the Line 3 oil pipeline operated by Canadian company Enbridge has led to a rupture of an aquifer in Minnesota, a state agency confirmed Friday.
Chevron, Exxon wobble on low commodity prices, Q2 production remains strong
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Chevron, Exxon wobble on low commodity prices, Q2 production remains strong
July 28 (UPI) -- Both Chevron and Exxon, among the largest energy companies in the world, showed a sharp downturn in second quarter earnings due in part to an early-year contraction in global commodity prices.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

State Department orders non-emergency personnel to leave Haiti
State Department orders non-emergency personnel to leave Haiti
Ukraine says its forces liberated the Russian-occupied Staromaiorske
Ukraine says its forces liberated the Russian-occupied Staromaiorske
Biden moves to strip military commanders of oversight in sexual assault cases
Biden moves to strip military commanders of oversight in sexual assault cases
Kim Jong Un views new weapons at military parade with Russian, Chinese officials
Kim Jong Un views new weapons at military parade with Russian, Chinese officials
Israeli intelligence says they warned Netanyahu about judicial reform protests
Israeli intelligence says they warned Netanyahu about judicial reform protests
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement