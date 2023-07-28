Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 28, 2023 / 6:09 PM

FDA approves second over-the-counter naloxone spray

By Danielle Haynes
The FDA granted approval for a new over-the-counter naloxone spray, RiVive, which was given priority review. File Photo courtesy of the FDA
The FDA granted approval for a new over-the-counter naloxone spray, RiVive, which was given priority review. File Photo courtesy of the FDA

July 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a second over-the-counter naloxone nasal spray as "a powerful tool" to treat opioid overdoses.

The agency gave the OK to RiVive, a 3 milligram naloxone hydrochloride spray manufactured by Harm Reduction Therapeutics.

Advertisement

The Bethesda, Md., non-profit is the second company to receive approval for over-the-counter sales of the drug, which would be available at drug stores, convenience stores, gas stations and online. The FDA approved Narcan for OTC sales in March.

"We know naloxone is a powerful tool to help quickly reverse the effects of opioids during an overdose," FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said. "Ensuring naloxone is widely available, especially as an approved OTC product, makes a critical tool available to help protect public health."

RELATED Using opioid painkillers after dementia diagnosis raises death risk, study shows

In December, the FDA granted RiVive a priority review due to an "urgent need" in response to the opioid epidemic in the country, said Dr. Michael Hufford, co-founder and CEO of Harm Reduction Therapeutics.

Drug overdose deaths from opioids rose to more than 80,000 in 2021 -- the most recent full year for which there is data -- about double the figure in 2016. The number of deaths was less than 10,000 in 2000, according to the National Center for Health Statistics, a division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

The FDA said there were more than 105,000 fatal overdoses -- primarily due to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl -- in the 12 months ending in February.

RELATED Overdoses involving misuse of horse tranquilizer xylazine skyrocket

Naloxone, the primary medication in RiVive and Narcan, quickly reverses the effects of opioid overdoses. Data provided to the FDA showed that with RiVive, a similar amount of the medication reaches the blood stream as it does with prescription naloxone.

Harm Reduction Therapeutics said it doesn't intend to profit from the sale of RiVive and it plans to make the nasal spray available for free or at-cost for harm-reduction programs such as the Remedy Alliance.

"We are extremely excited about this," Remedy Alliance tweeted.

RELATED Restricting opioids during surgery may do more harm than good, study says

Harm Reduction Therapeutics said it plans to put RiVive on store shelves in early 2024.

"Six years of work by Harm Reduction Therapeutics paid off today!" the company tweeted.

Latest Headlines

Senate leaders chide Wisconsin's Rep. Van Orden for cursing at teen pages
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Senate leaders chide Wisconsin's Rep. Van Orden for cursing at teen pages
July 28 (UPI) -- Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell on Friday admonished a Republican congressman for cursing at a group of teen pages earlier in the week for lying down in the Capitol Rotunda.
Destroyer named for Vietnam Medal of Honor recipient to be christened
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Destroyer named for Vietnam Medal of Honor recipient to be christened
July 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy will christen a new Burke-Class guided missile destroyer as the USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. at the General Dynamics Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, on Saturday.
Alabama woman once thought abducted charged with lying to police
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alabama woman once thought abducted charged with lying to police
July 28 (UPI) -- Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who falsely reported a child wandering on a freeway and then disappeared making it look like she was kidnapped was charged Friday with lying to police.
Walmart and PepsiCo team up on $120 million sustainability initiative
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Walmart and PepsiCo team up on $120 million sustainability initiative
July 28 (UPI) -- Walmart and PepsiCo are joining forces for an initiative to promote sustainable development. The project will set aside $120 million to support regenerative agriculture on 2 million acres of designated land.
Transportation Department takes steps to raise human trafficking awareness
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Transportation Department takes steps to raise human trafficking awareness
July 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Transportation Department Friday said it's taking several actions to both raise awareness and prevent human trafficking. It includes a new collaboration among transportation sector leaders.
In Maine, Joe Biden to urge U.S. manufacturers: 'Invent it here, make it here'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
In Maine, Joe Biden to urge U.S. manufacturers: 'Invent it here, make it here'
July 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is traveling to Auburn, Maine, Friday afternoon to discuss how so-called Bidenomics is influencing the country's manufacturing sector, the White House announced.
Enbridge blamed for fourth breach of Minnesota aquifer during pipeline overhaul
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Enbridge blamed for fourth breach of Minnesota aquifer during pipeline overhaul
July 28 (UPI) -- For the fourth time, construction for the expansion of the Line 3 oil pipeline operated by Canadian company Enbridge has led to a rupture of an aquifer in Minnesota, a state agency confirmed Friday.
Chevron, Exxon wobble on low commodity prices, Q2 production remains strong
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Chevron, Exxon wobble on low commodity prices, Q2 production remains strong
July 28 (UPI) -- Both Chevron and Exxon, among the largest energy companies in the world, showed a sharp downturn in second quarter earnings due in part to an early-year contraction in global commodity prices.
Retail gasoline prices inch up with positive economic data
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Retail gasoline prices inch up with positive economic data
July 28 (UPI) -- With crude oil prices rallying on the back of upbeat data on the U.S. economy, retail gasoline prices on Friday were up 14 cents per gallon from week-ago levels, AAA said Friday.
June consumer spending: Key Fed inflation gauge lowest in two years
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
June consumer spending: Key Fed inflation gauge lowest in two years
July 28 (UPI) -- Consumer prices in the U.S. economy, an inflation gauge watched closely by the Federal Reserve, expanded by its slowest pace since early 2021, but still remains above target, the Commerce Department said Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

State Department orders non-emergency personnel to leave Haiti
State Department orders non-emergency personnel to leave Haiti
Ukraine says its forces liberated the Russian-occupied Staromaiorske
Ukraine says its forces liberated the Russian-occupied Staromaiorske
McDonald's to create spinoff restaurant CosMc's after Grimace marketing success
McDonald's to create spinoff restaurant CosMc's after Grimace marketing success
Biden moves to strip military commanders of oversight in sexual assault cases
Biden moves to strip military commanders of oversight in sexual assault cases
Kim Jong Un views new weapons at military parade with Russian, Chinese officials
Kim Jong Un views new weapons at military parade with Russian, Chinese officials
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement