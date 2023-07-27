Trending
U.S. News
July 27, 2023 / 11:25 PM

Senate sends defense spending bill to House where controversy awaits

By Darryl Coote
1/4
Lawmakers in the U.S. Senate on Thursday night passed a largely bipartisan defense spending bill for fiscal year 2024. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Lawmakers in the U.S. Senate on Thursday night passed a largely bipartisan defense spending bill for fiscal year 2024. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in the U.S. Senate agreed Thursday night to an all-important and largely bipartisan defense spending bill that is expected to cause controversy in the House where far-right Republicans already passed their version of the legislation -- after stapling culture-war measures to it.

The National Defense Authorization Act, valued at some $886 billion, authorizes military spending for fiscal year 2024 and passed the Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate in a 86-11 vote with three lawmakers abstaining.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services, which penned the draft, celebrated its passing Thursday night while stating it included a record 121 amendments adopted.

"This forward-looking defense bill will go a long way toward keeping the American people safe, deterring conflict and confronting the national security threats we face," committee chairman Jack Reed, D-R.I., said in a statement right after the vote was held.

"Our bipartisan approach netted a major win for America's military men and women and their families."

The bill adds a 5.2% pay raise for military members and civilian workers in the Defense Department. It also includes measures for funding for the purchase of military equipment and personnel recruitment and the approval of an extension to the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative through fiscal year 2027.

And, it includes deterrents plainly targeting China.

RELATED Blinken calls out 'problematic behavior' by China as U.S. opens embassy in Tonga

The bill authorizes the budget request for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative; establishes the Indo-Pacific Campaign Initiative to increase U.S. military exercises, freedom of navigation operations and partner engagements in the region; and creates a program to train, advise and build capacity of the Taiwanese military to thwart a feared anticipated Beijing invasion of the self-governing island, among other deterrence measures.

Though hanging over its debate and passing Thursday is what is potentially awaiting it in the Republican-controlled House where GOP lawmakers narrowly passed its version of the legislation in a 219-210 party-line vote.

The House bill includes controversial amendments to prohibit the Department of Defense from funding abortion-related expenses for service members and block payments for transgender medical care.

RELATED 'I'm fine,' Mitch McConnell says after falling silent during press conference

It also stops federal funds from being used by military service academies for race or ethnicity quotas in the admissions process and blocks the Pentagon from implementing climate change executive orders signed by President Joe Biden.

During a press conference following the vote, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., repeatedly contrasted his congressional branch's ability to come together in a bipartisan fashion to deliver for the American people to the political and divisive conflict submerging the House.

"We have a very divided country, we have a divided Congress but nonetheless we were able to come together and pass a bill overwhelming on one of the most important issues facing America, the defense bill," he said.

"It's a stark contrast to the House. The House oughta look to the bipartisan Senate as how to get things done instead of just throwing out partisan bills that have no chance, no chance of passing."

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said Congress is now presented with an opportunity to send a message to China and Russia by signing off on this appropriations bill, and that he is "hopeful" that by working with the House they can do just that.

Supreme Court clears path for construction of Mountain Valley Pipeline

