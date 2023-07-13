Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 13, 2023 / 10:04 AM

Department of Justice appeals Oath Keepers Jan. 6 sentences

By Doug Cunningham
1/2
The Justice Department has filed legal notices to appeal the sentences of Oath Keepers convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. DOJ wanted longer sentences than those given to Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and others. Pictured are Trump supporters on the Capitol grounds Jan. 6, 2021. File photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI|License Photo
The Justice Department has filed legal notices to appeal the sentences of Oath Keepers convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. DOJ wanted longer sentences than those given to Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and others. Pictured are Trump supporters on the Capitol grounds Jan. 6, 2021. File photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI|License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice is seeking more severe sentences for members of the Oath Keepers convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. A series of court filings Wednesday gave official notice the DOJ could appeal.

Oath Keeper militia founder and leader Stewart Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in prison, the longest of any Jan. 6 defendant. He was convicted of seditious conspiracy, a plot to overthrow the government.

Advertisement

The DOJ sought a 25-year prison sentence for Rhodes. Judge Amit Mehta described the conspiracy as a dangerous plot to use violence to stop the legal transfer of presidential power.

"Our notice merely preserves our ability to appeal," Patricia Hartman, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, said in a statement about Wednesday's rare court filings objecting to the sentences.

RELATED Jan. 6 rioters face criminal penalties as sentences, convictions mount

Several court filings indicated the DOJ may appeal Mehta's Oath Keepers sentences.

The government's filings were in the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. The notices indicated the government objects to the sentences, but didn't say why.

In each of the sentences, the judge gave the Oath keeper members lighter sentences than those requested by DOJ.

Advertisement

Kelly Meggs got a 12-year sentence when DOJ had wanted 21. Ed Vallejo got 3.5 years when the government sought 17. David Moerschel drew a 3-year sentence while DOJ wanted 10.

Robert Minuta's sentence was 4.5 years while DOJ prosecutors argued for 17 years. Joseph Hackett's sentence was 3.5 years compared to the DOJ sentencing request of 12.

The government wanted an 18-year sentence for Jessica Watkins while she received 8.5 years. Kenneth Harrelson got 4 years while DOJ wanted 15.

RELATED Oath Keepers militia member sentenced to more than 8 years for Jan. 6 riot

Watkins and Harrelson were acquitted of seditious conspiracy but were convicted of conspiracy to obstruct Congress.

Read More

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for Capitol riot

Latest Headlines

FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill
July 13 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration Thursday approved Opill, the first daily over-the-counter birth control pill. It will be available without a prescription at drug stores, online and at grocery and convenience stores.
U.S. wholesale prices up 0.1% in June, slowest annual pace in three years
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
U.S. wholesale prices up 0.1% in June, slowest annual pace in three years
July 13 (UPI) -- The Producer Price Index, a reflection of prices at the wholesale level, increased only by 0.1% last month and was the slowest in nearly three years on an annual basis, data released Thursday showed.
Commerce secretary, State Department targeted in Microsoft email hack
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Commerce secretary, State Department targeted in Microsoft email hack
July 13 (UPI) -- The departments of State and Commerce confirm hackers breached their systems during a cyberattack that targeted Microsoft email accounts at world government agencies, but officials stopped short of blaming China.
University of Idaho delays demolishing home where students were killed
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
University of Idaho delays demolishing home where students were killed
July 13 (UPI) -- The demolition of an Idaho residence where four university students were found murdered in November has been delayed, officials said.
Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport
July 13 (UPI) -- Tornados touched down Wednesday evening in Chicago, including near the city's international airport.
Additional homes in landslide-affected California community evacuated
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Additional homes in landslide-affected California community evacuated
July 13 (UPI) -- Additional homes in an affluent Southern California neighborhood impacted by a landslide have been ordered to evacuate, officials said.
Severe turbulence injures 4 as Allegiant flight lands in Florida
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Severe turbulence injures 4 as Allegiant flight lands in Florida
July 13 (UPI) -- Severe turbulence on an Allegiant Air flight from North Carolina to Florida injured two passengers and two crew members Wednesday as the Airbus A320 landed in Clearwater.
Ex-Minneapolis police officer sentenced for fatal high-speed crash
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ex-Minneapolis police officer sentenced for fatal high-speed crash
July 13 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis police officer has been sentenced to nearly nine months behind bars after pleading guilty to killing a man with his squad car while in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in 2021.
Driver fleeing police near White House strikes pedestrians, killing 1
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Driver fleeing police near White House strikes pedestrians, killing 1
July 12 (UPI) -- A driver fleeing a traffic stop near the National Mall struck pedestrians at an intersection Wednesday afternoon, killing one person and injuring another, authorities said, as police continue to search for the suspect.
'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
July 12 (UPI) -- A five-time Broadway actor who played Judas in a national tour of Jesus Christ Superstar before his arrest for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been acquitted.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
Tropical Storm Calvin to set a course toward Hawaii
Tropical Storm Calvin to set a course toward Hawaii
'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
Previously wounded Russian general killed in long-range missile strike
Previously wounded Russian general killed in long-range missile strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement