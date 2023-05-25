Trending
May 25, 2023 / 3:01 PM

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for Capitol riot

By Matt Bernardini
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in prison Thursday for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
May 25 (UPI) -- Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in prison Thursday for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Rhodes, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy, received the longest sentence of any defendant to date.

Rhodes called himself a "political prisoner" before his sentencing, NBC News reported, and said that when he talked about "regime change" in a call with supporters earlier this week he meant he hopes that former President Donald Trump will win in 2024.

"You, sir, present an ongoing threat and a peril to this country and to the republic and to the very fabric of this democracy," U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said before pronouncing the sentence in Washington.

Prosecutors said Rhodes, 57, was in contact with Trump between his election loss and Jan. 6, calling on him to invoke the Insurrection Act with the intent of creating an armed militia to act on his behalf.

"It will be 1776 all over again," Rhodes allegedly wrote to fellow Oath Keepers leaders in a group message. "Force on force is the way to go."

The group is a far-right anti-government militia group.

Rhodes is not believed to have entered the Capitol on Jan. 6. Rather, he is alleged to have orchestrated on-ground activity from a nearby hotel room for a portion of the day. He testified that he went to the Capitol later in the day but could not get past the barricades.

In November he was found guilty of seditious conspiracy, along with co-conspirator Kelly Meggs.

