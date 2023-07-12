Trending
July 12, 2023 / 5:02 AM

U.S. announces new rule to cut hydrofluorocarbons by 40%

By Darryl Coote
The Environmental Protection Agency under Administrator Michael Regan on Tuesday announced that a new rule had been finalized to restrict the consumption of hydrofluorocarbons. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
The Environmental Protection Agency under Administrator Michael Regan on Tuesday announced that a new rule had been finalized to restrict the consumption of hydrofluorocarbons. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced plans to continue its reduction of hydrofluorocarbons, releasing a new rule that aims to cut the United States' use of the greenhouse gases by almost half starting next year.

Hydrofluorocarbon is a category of greenhouse gases used for refrigeration and air-conditioning as well as in a number of other applications, but is linked to global warming.

The final rule announced Tuesday by the Environmental Protection Agency will reduce HFC consumption in the United States based on historic levels by 40% between 2024 and 2028.

The reduction will be on top of the 10% drop in HFC consumption that was implemented in 2022 under the bipartisan 2020 American Innovation and Manufacturing Act that sets the goal to reduce the production and consumption of HFCs by 85% by 2036 in an effort to prevent a 0.5 degree Celsius increase in global temperature by the next century.

To achieve this goal, the EPA has been charged under the AIM Act with phasing down the production and consumption of HFCs, managing HFCs and their substitutes and facilitating a transition to next-generation technologies.

Since the phasedown began on Jan. 1, 2022, allowances have been required to import and produce HFCs. Under the new rule announced Tuesday, the number of allowances made available for the production and consumption of the greenhouse gases will experience "a significant decrease," the EPA said.

"By phasing down the use of these super pollutants, we can both address climate change and support domestic manufacturing -- a win-win," Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., said in a statement.

The EPA added that it plans to implement two more actions under the AIM Act this year, one placing restrictions on HFCs in specific sectors and another establishing requirements for the management of HFCs and their substitutes in devices such as air conditioners.

