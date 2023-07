House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., on Friday requested a briefing from the Secret Service on the small bag of cocaine found at the White House. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- The GOP-chaired House Committee on Oversight Friday requested a briefing from U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle on the discovery of a dime-size bag of cocaine at the White House. Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said the discovery in an entrance area cubby was "alarming" and he said it requires the committee to assess White House security practices. Advertisement

Comer said in a letter to the Secret Service, "The Committee requests the U.S. Secret Service provide additional information. The presence of illegal drugs in the White House is unacceptable and a shameful moment in the White House's history."

The Secret Service confirmed that the white powdery substance found was cocaine and it led to a temporary evacuation of the building Sunday. The amount of the substance was described as small.

It was discovered by Uniformed Division Officers.

President Biden was not in the White House at the time.

In January Comer used his committee to open an investigation into Presdent Biden's family, accusing Biden's family of influence peddling.