July 6, 2023 / 5:33 PM

Harris County sues to stop Texas law abolishing its elections office

By Matt Bernardini
Harris County has said it will sue to stop a new law signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (L) that aims to abolish the county's elections office. File Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/EPA-EFE
July 6 (UPI) -- Harris County, Texas, officials said Thursday that the county intends to challenge a new state law that abolishes its elections office.

The new state law, signed two weeks ago, eliminates the elections administrator position established by Harris County Commissioners Court in June 2021 and returns election duties to the two elected offices that previously held them, the county clerk and the tax assessor-collector.

Harris County Attorney General Christian Menefee has argued that the law unfairly targets his county.

"This will eliminate the job of our current elections administrator, Clifford Tatum," Menefee said, according to Houston Public Media. "And it means that more than 150 county employees are going to have to undergo substantial changes, another major change, in just a three-year time period."

Tatum, has faced extensive scrutiny after about 20 polling places ran out of ballot paper on Election Day last November, according to the Houston Chronicle. While the shortage was small, 20 Republican candidates who lost their races, challenged the results.

Gov. Greg Abbott's new law initially applied to counties with more than one million residents, but was later narrowed down to only Harris County.

"For nearly 100 years, Texas law has prohibited laws that apply to only one locale and can never again in the future apply to another locale," Menefee said. "Our Legislature here in the State of Texas should be focused on passing laws that make life better for all of Texas, not targeting one county because its leaders look differently and think differently than the folks in Austin."

Twitter sends cease-and-desist letter to Meta in anticipation of Threads lawsuit
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Twitter sends cease-and-desist letter to Meta in anticipation of Threads lawsuit
July 6 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's Twitter has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, in anticipation of a lawsuit over the launch of Instagram's new Threads application.
FDA approves first medicine shown to slow cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
FDA approves first medicine shown to slow cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients
July 6 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug proven to slow the progress of Alzheimer's Disease on Thursday.
QAnon leader dies; in 2021, he told followers JFK and son would appear in Dallas
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
QAnon leader dies; in 2021, he told followers JFK and son would appear in Dallas
July 6 (UPI) -- A man died Friday leaving thousands of followers of his QAnon-related conspiracy group believing his death was a part of a plan to reveal the so-called "truth" about the fate of former President John F. Kennedy.
Democratic senators call out Bed Bath & Beyond on severance pay, more
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Democratic senators call out Bed Bath & Beyond on severance pay, more
July 6 (UPI) -- Two U.S. senators are blasting Bed Bath & Beyond, calling out the recently-bankrupt retail giant for purportedly not issuing severance pay to thousands of now-former employees.
In Florida, GOP presidential candidates face loyalty pledge to get on state ballot
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
In Florida, GOP presidential candidates face loyalty pledge to get on state ballot
July 6 (UPI) -- The Florida Republican Party will require GOP presidential candidates to sign a loyalty pledge to get on the state's March 19 primary ballot.
After deadly submersible implosion, OceanGate says it is suspending operations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
After deadly submersible implosion, OceanGate says it is suspending operations
July 6 (UPI) -- OceanGate said in an announcement on its website Thursday that it is suspending operations in the wake of its submersible's implosion during a deep dive to the Titanic, which killed five people.
Joe Biden in S.C.: 'Bidenomics' investing in restoring American dream
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Joe Biden in S.C.: 'Bidenomics' investing in restoring American dream
July 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden used a trip to South Carolina on Thursday to tout the real world benefits of "Bidenomics," massive investments across the country that he said are creating jobs at a rapid pace.
In China, Treasury's Janet Yellen touts 'opportunity to communicate'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
In China, Treasury's Janet Yellen touts 'opportunity to communicate'
July 6 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in China on Thursday for a four-day visit where she will discuss trade and economic issues with high-level Chinese officials.
NOAA awards $624.6 million contract for new research ships to map ocean floor
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NOAA awards $624.6 million contract for new research ships to map ocean floor
July 6 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has awarded a $624.6 million contract to a Louisiana ship builder to develop at least two new advanced oceanographic research vessels.
Americans have little faith in nation's societal institutions, Gallup Poll suggests
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Americans have little faith in nation's societal institutions, Gallup Poll suggests
July 6 (UPI) -- After a significant decline in faith in societal institutions in the United States last year, Gallup said on Thursday those numbers have not changed very much.
