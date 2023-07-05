Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 5, 2023 / 1:49 PM

Companies selling delta-8 edibles get cease and desist letters on packaging

By Clyde Hughes
Image of Dr. Smoke THC-infused Doritos. Photo courtesy of the Federal Trade Commission
Image of Dr. Smoke THC-infused Doritos. Photo courtesy of the Federal Trade Commission

July 5 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission and the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday sent cease and desist letters to six companies making edible cannabis products in packaging that appears similar to those that could attract children.

The FTC and FDA said products containing delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, a hemp-based product similar to the more potent and commonly familiar delta-9 THC produced by marijuana, is being sold in packaging that is almost identical to many snacks and candy that children eat, including Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, and Nerds candy.

Advertisement

THC delta 9 is the major psychoactive component and one of the 113 cannabinoids recognized in cannabis, according to the National Institutes of Health. THC delta 8 products typically are made with the use of hemp, which is commonly used to produce today's highly popular CBD products.

Companies receiving the cease and desist letter include: Delta Munchies LLC, of Los Angeles; Exclusive Hemp Farms, in Gilroy, Calif.; North Carolina Hump Exchange LLC, in Raleigh, N.C.; Dr. Smoke LLC, in Kansas City, Mo.; Nikte's Wholesale LLC, in Albuquerque, N.M.; and The Haunted Vapor Room, in Franklin, N.J.

Advertisement

"Marketing edible THC products that can be easily mistaken by children for regular foods is reckless and illegal," Samuel Levine, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement. "Companies must ensure that their products are marketed safely and responsibly, especially when it comes to protecting the well-being of children."

Levine said companies need to take more aggressive in making sure their packaging cannot be mistaken by children. Janet Woodcock, principal deputy commissioner of the FDA said such possible confusion puts children at risk.

"Children are more vulnerable than adults to the effects of THC, with many who have been sickened and even hospitalized after eating 'edibles' containing it," Woodcock.

RELATED Marijuana use may increase risk of leg artery disease

"That's why we're issuing warnings to several companies selling copycat food products containing delta-8 THC, which can be easily mistaken for popular foods that are appealing to children and can make it easy for a young child to ingest in very high doses without realizing it."

RELATED Study: Medical cannabis associated with improving health-related quality of life

Read More

Massachusetts State Police bust up 'large-scale' drug enterprise

Latest Headlines

Record-breaking winter allowed ski resort to stay open on July Fourth
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Record-breaking winter allowed ski resort to stay open on July Fourth
Although many people typically flock to beaches and lakes to cool off and relax on July Fourth, some skiers and snowboarders are celebrating the summer holiday on the snowy ski slopes of California's Mammoth Mountain.
Former Rep. Mondaire Jones announces bid to reclaim House seat
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Rep. Mondaire Jones announces bid to reclaim House seat
July 5 (UPI) -- Former Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones said Wednesday that he would make a comeback attempt and run for Congress in New York's 17th Congressional District.
Spending levels on oil, gas ignore efficiency gains, consultant group says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Spending levels on oil, gas ignore efficiency gains, consultant group says
July 5 (UPI) -- There's plenty of investments in oil and gas to keep pace with global demand, Norwegian consultant group Rystad Energy said amid claims of a lack of capital.
NXIVM sex cult member Allison Mack released from prison early
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NXIVM sex cult member Allison Mack released from prison early
July 5 (UPI) -- Allison Mack, the former television star who pled guilty in a wide-ranging sexual exploitation racketeering scheme in 2019, was released from federal prison in California on Monday.
U.S. liquefied natural gas exports expected to outpace rivals this year
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. liquefied natural gas exports expected to outpace rivals this year
July 5 (UPI) -- The United States briefly lost its position as the global leader in exports of liquefied natural gas last year, but federal forecasts show deliveries in 2023 will far exceed rivals.
Teamsters, UPS end negotiations as strike looms
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Teamsters, UPS end negotiations as strike looms
July 5 (UPI) -- The Teamsters said Wednesday that UPS has walked away from the bargaining table after presenting an unacceptable labor contract offer to the union that did not address members' needs. UPS urges acceptance of the offer.
State ballot initiatives on abortion could drive 2024 turnout
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
State ballot initiatives on abortion could drive 2024 turnout
July 5 (UPI) -- When the Supreme Court struck down the federal right to abortion, it effectively sent the issue back to the states. A year later, many are moving to enshrine either protections or bans into state law via the ballot box.
Swedish prime minister visits White House amid tensions with Turkey in NATO bid
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Swedish prime minister visits White House amid tensions with Turkey in NATO bid
July 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will welcome Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to the White House to reaffirm ties and review security agreements as fresh tensions with Turkey threatened Sweden's potential entry to NATO.
Search underway for backpacker missing in Yosemite National Park
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Search underway for backpacker missing in Yosemite National Park
July 5 (UPI) -- A search is underway for a man who went missing in Yosemite National Park over the weekend when he became separated from the group he was hiking with.
1 dead, 3 injured in California plane crash
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
1 dead, 3 injured in California plane crash
July 5 (UPI) -- A small single-engine plane crashed Tuesday in the California city of Murrieta, killing one person and injuring three others, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

South Carolina woman killed in alligator attack
South Carolina woman killed in alligator attack
China says it will start limiting 2 key raw metals needed for chips
China says it will start limiting 2 key raw metals needed for chips
3 killed in Texas mass shooting as July 4 violence wave continues in U.S.
3 killed in Texas mass shooting as July 4 violence wave continues in U.S.
Joey Chestnut wins record 16th Nathan's hot dog eating contest after weather delay
Joey Chestnut wins record 16th Nathan's hot dog eating contest after weather delay
One dead, nine injured in Michigan fireworks explosion
One dead, nine injured in Michigan fireworks explosion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement