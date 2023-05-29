Massachusetts State Police bust up 'large-scale' drug enterprise

Police in Massachusetts arrested two men and busted up a "large-scale" drug trafficking enterprise over the weekend after officers and U.S. Postal Inspectors intercepted three kilograms of cocaine mailed from Puerto Rico. Officers also confiscated firearms, ammunition and other narcotics, including THC edibles, Xanax and psilocybin mushrooms. Photo courtesy of Massachusetts State Police

May 29 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts arrested two men and busted up a "large-scale" drug trafficking enterprise over the weekend after officers and U.S. Postal Inspectors intercepted three kilograms of cocaine mailed from Puerto Rico. Authorities arrested Stephen Marsden, 35, after finding the cocaine shipment in a mailed parcel during a search of his Quincy apartment Friday, Massachusetts State Police said in a release. Advertisement

During the search, police said they also found five firearms, 143 rounds of ammunition, THC edible packages, 80 Xanax pills, a money counting device and materials used in the packaging of narcotics.

Evans Klimavich, 41, who police called a co-conspirator of Marsden's, was also taken into custody following a search at his Worcester residence where officers found 50 pounds of marijuana, hundreds of vape cartridges, psilocybin mushrooms and approximately $52,000 in cash.

A search of office space rented by Marsden, revealed four ghost guns, which were in various stages of being assembled from unregulated parts and had no serial numbers, as well as large-capacity magazines. Officers also found several pounds of THC edibles and an ATM machine from the rented space.

After his arrest, Marsden was taken to the State Police-South Boston Barracks where he is being held on $50,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in the Quincy District Court next week, officers said.

Marsden is charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of Class C and E narcotics, which include the THC edibles and Xanax, with intent to distribute.

Marsden, who does not have a license to carry firearms, is also charged with five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, unlawful possession of ammunition and improper storage of a firearm, according to police.

Klimavich is charged with trafficking cocaine, marijuana and Class C narcotics, which cover the vape cartridges and mushrooms. He will be arraigned next week.

