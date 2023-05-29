Advertisement
U.S. News
May 29, 2023 / 5:19 PM

Massachusetts State Police bust up 'large-scale' drug enterprise

By Sheri Walsh
Police in Massachusetts arrested two men and busted up a "large-scale" drug trafficking enterprise over the weekend after officers and U.S. Postal Inspectors intercepted three kilograms of cocaine mailed from Puerto Rico. Officers also confiscated firearms, ammunition and other narcotics, including THC edibles, Xanax and psilocybin mushrooms. Photo courtesy of Massachusetts State Police
Police in Massachusetts arrested two men and busted up a "large-scale" drug trafficking enterprise over the weekend after officers and U.S. Postal Inspectors intercepted three kilograms of cocaine mailed from Puerto Rico. Officers also confiscated firearms, ammunition and other narcotics, including THC edibles, Xanax and psilocybin mushrooms. Photo courtesy of Massachusetts State Police

May 29 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts arrested two men and busted up a "large-scale" drug trafficking enterprise over the weekend after officers and U.S. Postal Inspectors intercepted three kilograms of cocaine mailed from Puerto Rico.

Authorities arrested Stephen Marsden, 35, after finding the cocaine shipment in a mailed parcel during a search of his Quincy apartment Friday, Massachusetts State Police said in a release.

Advertisement

During the search, police said they also found five firearms, 143 rounds of ammunition, THC edible packages, 80 Xanax pills, a money counting device and materials used in the packaging of narcotics.

Evans Klimavich, 41, who police called a co-conspirator of Marsden's, was also taken into custody following a search at his Worcester residence where officers found 50 pounds of marijuana, hundreds of vape cartridges, psilocybin mushrooms and approximately $52,000 in cash.

RELATED At least 3 killed, 5 injured in New Mexico motorcycle rally shooting

A search of office space rented by Marsden, revealed four ghost guns, which were in various stages of being assembled from unregulated parts and had no serial numbers, as well as large-capacity magazines. Officers also found several pounds of THC edibles and an ATM machine from the rented space.

After his arrest, Marsden was taken to the State Police-South Boston Barracks where he is being held on $50,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in the Quincy District Court next week, officers said.

Advertisement

Marsden is charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of Class C and E narcotics, which include the THC edibles and Xanax, with intent to distribute.

RELATED Police arrest Ariz. man after 4 killed, another hurt in weekend shooting spree

Marsden, who does not have a license to carry firearms, is also charged with five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, unlawful possession of ammunition and improper storage of a firearm, according to police.

Klimavich is charged with trafficking cocaine, marijuana and Class C narcotics, which cover the vape cartridges and mushrooms. He will be arraigned next week.

RELATED Rapper Fetty Wap gets six years in prison for cocaine trafficking

Latest Headlines

Google marks Memorial Day with poppy-themed Doodle
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Google marks Memorial Day with poppy-themed Doodle
May 29 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle paid tribute to the U.S. servicemen and women who gave their lives for their country.
8 injured as gunfire erupts at party outside Philadelphia Union soccer stadium
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
8 injured as gunfire erupts at party outside Philadelphia Union soccer stadium
May 29 (UPI) -- Police said eight people were injured as gunfire broke out during a Memorial Day weekend party held near Subaru Park in Chester, Pa., home of Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union.
Sheriff: Suspect doused man at Tampa gas station, set him on fire
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sheriff: Suspect doused man at Tampa gas station, set him on fire
May 29 (UPI) -- A Florida man was arrested after allegedly dousing another man with gasoline at a Tampa service station and lighting him on fire, sheriff's officials said Monday.
Biden remembers Americans who 'gave all' in Memorial Day speech
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden remembers Americans who 'gave all' in Memorial Day speech
May 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden delivered a solemn speech at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Monday for the 155th Memorial Day observance ceremony.
Police arrest Ariz. man after 4 killed, another hurt in weekend shooting spree
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police arrest Ariz. man after 4 killed, another hurt in weekend shooting spree
May 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arizona have arrested a man charged with killing four people and shooting and injuring one other during a crime spree over the weekend, the Mesa Police Department confirmed Monday.
No deaths reported in Iowa apartment collapse; rescuers still at work
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
No deaths reported in Iowa apartment collapse; rescuers still at work
May 29 (UPI) -- Rescuers at the scene of a collapsed apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, have found no bodies and there have not yet been any credible reports of missing persons, authorities said Monday.
Biden announces deal to avoid default; urges Congress to pass it
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden announces deal to avoid default; urges Congress to pass it
May 29 (UPI) -- A bipartisan deal has been struck to raise the country's debt ceiling, President Joe Biden announced Sunday evening, while urging Congress to pass the legislation.
Body of escaped Ohio inmate recovered, ending five-day manhunt
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Body of escaped Ohio inmate recovered, ending five-day manhunt
May 28 (UPI) -- An inmate convicted of murder who escaped from an Ohio correctional facility last week has been found dead in Kentucky, authorities said.
Memorial Day weekend marred by shootings across U.S.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Memorial Day weekend marred by shootings across U.S.
May 28 (UPI) -- At least a dozen people have been killed in shootings across the United States as the country celebrates Memorial Day weekend.
Baby raccoon euthanized after being brought for grooming
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Baby raccoon euthanized after being brought for grooming
May 28 (UPI) -- A baby raccoon taken for a nail trim at a Petco location in Maine was euthanized and checked for rabies, as investigators seek more information about the woman who had sought to groom the animal.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japan says it will destroy North Korean missiles after satellite launch alert
Japan says it will destroy North Korean missiles after satellite launch alert
Memorial Day weekend marred by shootings across U.S.
Memorial Day weekend marred by shootings across U.S.
Body of escaped Ohio inmate recovered, ending five-day manhunt
Body of escaped Ohio inmate recovered, ending five-day manhunt
No deaths reported in Iowa apartment collapse; rescuers still at work
No deaths reported in Iowa apartment collapse; rescuers still at work
Biden announces deal to avoid default; urges Congress to pass it
Biden announces deal to avoid default; urges Congress to pass it
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement