Officer, suspect die during shootout at Indiana hospital

July 3 (UPI) -- A local police officer and a suspect were shot and killed at a rural Indiana hospital during a gunfight that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, officials said Monday.

Sgt. Heather Glenn, 48, of the Tell City Police Department, and Sean Hubert, 34, were pronounced dead at the scene at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City.

Advertisement

Glenn was one of the officers called to the hospital in relation to a disturbance just after midnight on Monday. Officers arrived and encountered dubert.

"An altercation occurred with Hubert, and shots were fired," Indiana State Police Sgt. John Davis said at a Monday. "During the exchange of gunfire, Tell City Sgt. Heather Glenn and Hubert were struck."

RELATED Protests erupt in French suburbs after fatal police shooting of teen at traffic stop

Glenn had worked for the Perry County Sheriff's Office and the Tell City Police Department for nearly 20 years.

"We've lost a dear colleague, a dear friend," TellCity Police Chief Derrick Lawalin said. "Sgt. Glenn, she's a cornerstone of our department. We are truly heartbroken."

Authorities said they are still investigating the shooting and what led to the gunfire.

Indiana Gov. Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered his condolences in a statement.

Advertisement

"Another officer has fallen victim to the senseless act of violence," Holcomb said in the statement. "I urge Hoosiers to remember Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn, who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of others.

"She dedicated nearly 20 years to serving the citizens of Perry County and Tell City and now her family needs our love and support more than ever. Janet and I will hold her loved ones in our hearts during this painful time as they try and find peace and solace."