1 police officer dead, 1 injured in Mississippi standoff that also left suspect dead

June 1 (UPI) -- One police officer is dead and another is seriously injured after an armed standoff in Mississippi early Thursday morning.

The suspect in the case was also shot dead, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

A female hostage was released unharmed after tactical police entered a residence in Brandon, Miss.

The city of 25,000 is located east of Jackson, Miss.

The officer killed was part of the tactical team attempting to enter the house after a multi-hour standoff that began around 1:45 a.m. CDT.

"While attempting to enter the residence where the subject was barricaded, an officer from Madison Police Department received fatal injuries," Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin said in a statement.

Madison, with a population of 27,000, is directly north of Jackson.

The injured officer from the Brandon Police Department was taken to the hospital and remains in stable condition.

The department said officers were first called to a "domestic incident" at a home in the city.

When officers arrived, the suspect reportedly began shooting at them from inside the house, hitting the police officer. The suspect, a man, then took a woman inside the home as a hostage.

A standoff and call for tactical support ensued, with law enforcement officers from several local departments responding. Officers eventually forced their way inside the house, shooting and killing the suspect.

Officials have not released the names of the two officers who were shot or that of the suspect.