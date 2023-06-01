Trending
U.S. News
June 1, 2023

1 police officer dead, 1 injured in Mississippi standoff that also left suspect dead

By Simon Druker

June 1 (UPI) -- One police officer is dead and another is seriously injured after an armed standoff in Mississippi early Thursday morning.

The suspect in the case was also shot dead, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

A female hostage was released unharmed after tactical police entered a residence in Brandon, Miss.

The city of 25,000 is located east of Jackson, Miss.

The officer killed was part of the tactical team attempting to enter the house after a multi-hour standoff that began around 1:45 a.m. CDT.

"While attempting to enter the residence where the subject was barricaded, an officer from Madison Police Department received fatal injuries," Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin said in a statement.

Madison, with a population of 27,000, is directly north of Jackson.

The injured officer from the Brandon Police Department was taken to the hospital and remains in stable condition.

The department said officers were first called to a "domestic incident" at a home in the city.

When officers arrived, the suspect reportedly began shooting at them from inside the house, hitting the police officer. The suspect, a man, then took a woman inside the home as a hostage.

A standoff and call for tactical support ensued, with law enforcement officers from several local departments responding. Officers eventually forced their way inside the house, shooting and killing the suspect.

Officials have not released the names of the two officers who were shot or that of the suspect.

Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program
June 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate passed GOP-led legislation to repeal President Joe Biden's student debt relief program Thursday on a 54-46 vote. Biden vows to veto it.
Texas man sentenced to 17 years for images of 'child rape, suffering and trauma'
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Texas man sentenced to 17 years for images of 'child rape, suffering and trauma'
June 1 (UPI) -- A man in Texas was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison after he was found to have more than 35,000 child pornography files.
Students hope to spell their way to greatness in tonight's National Spelling Bee finals
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Students hope to spell their way to greatness in tonight's National Spelling Bee finals
June 1 (UPI) -- The 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals can be seen live tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on ION. The bee can also be streamed on Fubo TV or DirecTV Stream.
Customs agents find invasive fungi on flower stem imports
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Customs agents find invasive fungi on flower stem imports
June 1 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection agents discovered invasive fungi on flower stems that were shipped through the George Bush International Airport in Houston.
4 migrants arrested near Puerto Rico coast after threatening Coast Guard
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
4 migrants arrested near Puerto Rico coast after threatening Coast Guard
June 1 (UPI) -- Four migrants were served criminal complaints by Customs and Border Protection in Puerto Rico on Thursday after allegedly threatening U.S. Coast Guard from their vessel when it was intercepted near Puerto Rico.
Senate's work on debt limit won't cease until bill passes, Chuck Schumer says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate's work on debt limit won't cease until bill passes, Chuck Schumer says
June 1 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., vowed to keep the legislative body in session until a bill that raises the debit ceiling can be sent to President Joe Biden's desk.
Oculus Quest 3 to employ improved chips when next-gen VR headset debuts in fall
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Oculus Quest 3 to employ improved chips when next-gen VR headset debuts in fall
June 1 (UPI) -- The Oculus Quest 3 VR headset will release this year, according to Meta.
Ahead of key OPEC+ meeting, U.S. data points to resilient energy demand
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ahead of key OPEC+ meeting, U.S. data points to resilient energy demand
June 1 (UPI) -- Federal data released Thursday show both crude oil and gasoline inventories are below the five-year average, suggesting demand is holding up against various pressures in the broader economy.
Space Force units to be permanently situated in Colorado, no decision on HQ
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Space Force units to be permanently situated in Colorado, no decision on HQ
June 1 (UPI) -- A number of high-profile units of U.S. Space Force will permanently be based in Colorado, after officials released a final decision.
Reports: Trump discussed classified documents in audio recording
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Reports: Trump discussed classified documents in audio recording
June 1 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump admitted he knowingly took U.S. secrets from the White House in a recording that surfaced this week in the federal investigation into his potential mishandling of classified documents.
