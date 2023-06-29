Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 29, 2023 / 4:30 AM

Judges block Kentucky, Tennessee bans on gender-affirming care for youth

By Darryl Coote
Two federal judges, one in Tennessee and the other in Kentucky, on Wednesday blocked their states' controversial bans on gender-affirming care for minors from taking effect. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Two federal judges, one in Tennessee and the other in Kentucky, on Wednesday blocked their states' controversial bans on gender-affirming care for minors from taking effect. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Last-minute rulings by federal judges mean transgender youth in Tennessee and Kentucky will continue to be able to access medicinal forms of gender-affirming care ahead of the enactment this week of controversial laws banning minors from this form of treatment in the two southern states.

The 11th-hour rulings Wednesday blocked portions of the two states' controversial bans on minors receiving hormones and puberty blockers that are part of gender-affirming care therapies for gender-related issues.

Advertisement

The rulings come amid a Republican effort to restrict access to gender-affirming care, especially for minors, that has been met with litigation, resulting in several decisions that have seen judges side with the medical community that supports youth receiving this form of medical treatment.

In Tennessee, U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson granted a preliminary injunction on the portion of Senate Bill 1 that restricts medicinal forms of gender-affirming care ahead of the law going into effect Saturday, but allowed the ban on gender-affirming surgery to stand as none of the plaintiffs were seeking it.

Advertisement

In Kentucky, U. S. District Judge David Hale issued a similar preliminary injunction and allowed the ban on surgeries to also stand as such procedures are not at issue in the case as they are not being performed in the state. Hale's ruling came hours before the ban was to go into effect on Thursday.

The decisions were celebrated by the states' separate chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union, which were involved in both cases, while Kentucky's Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron, disparaged the ruling blocking his state's ban as "misguided" saying it "tramples the right" of the General Assembly to make public policy.

"My office will continue to do everything in our power to defend this law passed by our elected representatives," he said in a statement.

RELATED More people seeking gender-affirming care at younger age

Kentucky Senate Bill 150 moved through the Republican-controlled General Assembly earlier this year, but was vetoed Gov. Andy Beshear who said it strips families of freedom to make their own decisions about their children and that it represents "too much government interference in personal healthcare issues."

However, that veto was overruled in late March, but was challenged in court by seven transgender minors and their parents accusing S.B. 150 of violating the Equal Protection Clause and the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment.

Advertisement

In his ruling Wednesday, Hale said the plaintiffs had shown "a strong likelihood of success" on their challenge, stating that the treatments banned by S.B. 150 "are medically appropriate and necessary for some transgender children under the evidence-based standard of care accepted by all major medical organization in the United States."

RELATED Kansas attorney general says IDs must reflect one's birth sex

He also refuted oft-repeated claims that the treatment is experimental, saying that "the drugs have a long history of safe use in minors" and that "it is undisputed that puberty-blockers and hormones are not given to prepubertal children with gender dysphoria."

Tennessee's Senate Bill 1 was signed by Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, in early March, after it had been moved to his desk by the Republican-controlled General Assembly. And was met with litigation by a 15-year-old transgender daughter and her parents as well as two other anonymous families.

In his ruling Wednesday, Richardson said that the plaintiffs have demonstrated that S.B. 1 is most likely unconstitutional while noting that several other courts that have dealt with similar cases have ruled likewise.

"To the Court's knowledge, every court to consider preliminarily enjoining a ban on gender-affirming care for minors has found that such a ban is likely unconstitutional. And at least one federal court has found such a ban to be unconstitutional at final judgment," he said.

Advertisement

"Though the court would not hesitate to be an outlier if it found such an outcome to be required, the Court finds it noteworthy that its resolution of the present Motion brings it into the ranks of courts that have (unanimously) come to the same conclusion when considering very similar laws.

"If Tennessee wishes to regulate access to certain medical procedures, it must do so in a manner that does not infringe on the rights conferred by the United States Constitution."

According to the nonprofit think tank Movement Advancement Project, at least 19 states have banned medicinal and surgical forms of gender-affirming care for youth, including five states that enforce bans with criminal penalties.

In Tennessee, there are an estimated 3,100 teens who identify as transgender, representing 0.74% of the population, while there are an estimated 2,000 transgender teens in Kentucky, who make up less than 0.70% of the state's population, according to figures from UCLA's Williams Institute.

Read More

Suicide risk is much higher among transgender people than others, study shows

Latest Headlines

DOJ: 78 charged over $2.5B in healthcare fraud schemes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DOJ: 78 charged over $2.5B in healthcare fraud schemes
June 28 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Wednesday that federal prosecutors have charged dozens of people in a nationwide crackdown on healthcare fraud that prosecutors said attempted to steal billions of dollars.
DOJ calls Florida law restricting Chinese land ownership unconstitutional
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
DOJ calls Florida law restricting Chinese land ownership unconstitutional
June 28 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is taking legal action against Florida over a new law federal prosecutors call unconstitutional because it restricts Chinese citizens from owning land in the state.
Report: Connecticut troopers may have falsified traffic stops for racial profiling board
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Report: Connecticut troopers may have falsified traffic stops for racial profiling board
June 28 (UPI) -- A new report claims Connecticut state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic stops to show fewer infractions for Black and Hispanic drivers, and more for White drivers.
Teamsters warn of 'imminent' UPS strike affecting 'nearly all Americans'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Teamsters warn of 'imminent' UPS strike affecting 'nearly all Americans'
June 28 (UPI) -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters warned Wednesday that a nationwide UPS strike is "imminent" after the powerful union walked away from the bargaining table.
Florida investigates after police officer jailed toddler son to potty train him
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Florida investigates after police officer jailed toddler son to potty train him
June 28 (UPI) -- A Florida police officer admitted in an interview to locking his young child in a jail cell to potty train him, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported Wednesday.
Overstock to relaunch Bed Bath & Beyond after buying intellectual property
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Overstock to relaunch Bed Bath & Beyond after buying intellectual property
June 28 (UPI) -- Overstock, the Utah-based online retailer known best for selling furniture, has purchased the intellectual property for Bed Bath & Beyond amid the company's bankruptcy proceedings and will relaunch the store's website.
Only injuries reported after Amtrak train hits truck, derails in California
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Only injuries reported after Amtrak train hits truck, derails in California
June 28 (UPI) -- An Amtrak train, carrying nearly 200 people, partially derailed Wednesday in Southern California after slamming into a truck at a crossing. At least 15 people suffered minor injuries. The truck driver was hospitalized.
Exonerated member of Central Park Five positioned to win NYC council seat
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Exonerated member of Central Park Five positioned to win NYC council seat
June 28 (UPI) -- Yusef Salaam, one of five teenagers who was wrongly convicted of raping a woman in Central Park in 1989, is now positioned to win a seat on the New York City council.
NYC braces for Canadian wildfire smoke as Midwest chokes in 'very unhealthy' haze
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
NYC braces for Canadian wildfire smoke as Midwest chokes in 'very unhealthy' haze
June 28 (UPI) -- Canadian wildfire smoke created dangerously unhealthy air over the Midwest on Wednesday, and New Yorkers have been warned the bad air is heading their way -- again.
Florida couple withdraws lawsuit against OceanGate CEO after submersible's demise
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Florida couple withdraws lawsuit against OceanGate CEO after submersible's demise
June 28 (UPI) -- A Florida couple said Wednesday that they were dropping their lawsuit against OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush after his Titan submersible imploded.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twin 14-year-old girls among 10 killed after Russian missile strike hits pizza restaurant
Twin 14-year-old girls among 10 killed after Russian missile strike hits pizza restaurant
Florida couple withdraws lawsuit against OceanGate CEO after submersible's demise
Florida couple withdraws lawsuit against OceanGate CEO after submersible's demise
Donald Trump files counter defamation suit against E. Jean Carroll
Donald Trump files counter defamation suit against E. Jean Carroll
South Koreans instantly become younger under new age-counting rules
South Koreans instantly become younger under new age-counting rules
Sheriff fires Mississippi deputies sued for allegedly beating and torturing two men
Sheriff fires Mississippi deputies sued for allegedly beating and torturing two men
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement