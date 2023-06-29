Connecticut State Rep. Maryam Khan assaulted after Eid al-Adha ceremony

Connecticut State Rep. Maryam Khan was assaulted while leaving an Eid al-Adha celebration on Wednesday, and police have arrested a suspect. Photo courtesy of Maryam Khan/ Twitter

June 29 (UPI) -- Connecticut State Rep. Maryam Khan was attacked Wednesday while attending Eid al-Adha celebrations in Hartford, according to local officials. Officers said they received a call reporting a man assaulting a woman at the XL Center in Hartford at about 11:06 a.m. After arriving on the scene, police located the suspect, who was being held by bystanders. Advertisement

Police identified the suspected as 30-year-old New Britain resident Andrey Desmond.

Desmond was charged with breach of the peace, second-degree unlawful restraint, and second-degree assault.

Without naming Khan, police said the suspect made unwanted advances against a public official and assaulted her after trying to obstruct her exit.

"The suspect also attempted to prevent her from leaving and assaulted the female," police said.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin was in attendance when Khan was assaulted.

"I'm deeply troubled by the assault that she endured following the prayer service. Hartford police have the suspect in custody and they are investigating the attack," Bronin said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations denounced the attack and called for an investigation.

"We urge local, state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for this attack and to ensure the safety of the Connecticut Muslim community during the ongoing Eid al-Adha celebrations," said Farhan Memon of CAIR's Connecticut chapter.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont also denounced the attack.

"My heart is with Rep. Maryam Khan, who was attacked today after attending Eid al-Adha services with her family. It's disturbing to me that this happened on a holy day meant to be marked with peaceful prayer," Lamont said in a statement posted to Twitter Wednesday.

"The details of the assault are still unfolding, but I know our law enforcement personnel will conduct a thorough investigation into what happened. Rep. Khan is a dedicated public servant who cares deeply about passing legislation that uplifts her constituents in Harford and Windsor," Lamont continued.