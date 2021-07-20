Rockets land near Afghan Presidential Palace during Eid al-Adha prayers

Afghan security officials inspect a vehicle that was damaged after rockets were fired at the Presidential Place during Eid al-Adha prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. Photo by Javed Kargar/EPA-EFE

July 20 (UPI) -- Rockets landed near the Afghan Presidential Palace in Kabul on Tuesday as President Ashraf Ghani led Eid al-Adha prayers outside the residence.

The explosions were captured live on television during the morning prayers, which continued despite the disruption.

Advertisement

Government officials said three rockets were fired from the Parwan-e-Se area in District 18 and landed in District 1 and District 2 near the palace.

Hamid Roshan, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, told Khaama Press there were no casualties, but an unnamed source told TOLO News that one person was injured by one of the rockets.

No group has claimed responsibility for the rocket attack, and the Taliban denied involvement.

Taliban fighters have increased efforts to capture areas of Afghanistan in recent weeks after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a full withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country by Sept. 11. The Afghan government and Taliban opened peace negotiations Saturday in an attempt to quell the violence.

In a speech Tuesday, Ghani praised government forces for their service amid the recent uptick in fighting.