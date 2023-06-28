New Yorkers warned air quality will again deteriorate amid Canadian wildfires

1/2

The Statue of Liberty is barely visible as it is enveloped in smoke from continued wildfires in Canada on June 7. New Yorkers have been warned that air quality in the state is expected to deteriorate again on Wednesday and Thursday due to the Canadian wildfires. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- New Yorkers have been instructed to prepare for poor air quality on Wednesday as smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to impact the northeastern United States for the next few days. The eastern state's departments of Environmental Conservation and Health have issued an air quality health advisory for fine particulate matter for Western and Central New York regions and Eastern Lake Ontario for Wednesday and Thursday as air pollution may reach "Unhealthy" levels on the Air Quality Index. Advertisement

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a press conference Tuesday that she has instructed the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to alert affected communities via the Wireless Emergency Alert System if AQI levels reach "Very Unhealthy" or "Hazardous."

"The air quality is deteriorating very quickly in our state as a result of the Canadian wildfires and that being said over the next 48 hours we're anticipating the smoke and the haze to come all across the state," she said, stating it will affect New York skies starting Wednesday morning, hitting Central and Western New Yorkers first and those in New York City on Thursday.

The AQI is expected to hit "Hazardous" levels in "much of our state," she said.

There are nearly 500 active wildfires burning throughout Canada, more than half of which are listed as "out of control" by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center.

The Great White North is at its highest national preparedness level of 5, indicating "full commitment of resources is ongoing, demand for resources is extreme and international resources are being mobilized" to fight the fires.

The announcement comes after New York and other regions in the eastern United States were submerged in unhealthy air due to the Canadian wildfires earlier this month.

Hochul urged New Yorkers to prepare for the deteriorating air quality and said she had directed for thousands of N95 masks to be made available in the city and throughout the state.

"People who are especially sensitive to elevated levels of pollutants, including the very young and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as heart disease or asthma, should avoid spending time outdoors, if possible," Dr. James McDonald, New York State health commissioner, said in a statement.

