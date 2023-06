Bad weather and an air traffic controller shortage helped delay and cancel dozens of flights on Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Bad weather, increased holiday travelers and a shortage of air traffic controllers in the hectic New York Metro area are accounting for a rash of delays and cancellations along the East Coast, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration said fewer available air traffic controllers had already forced carriers to downsize their flight offerings ahead of the July 4 holiday season. But summer storms on Monday compounded the problem at eastern airports. Advertisement

Lingering storms in the Northeast caused significant delays there.

Newark Liberty International Airport, which services New York City, saw 22% of its flights canceled Tuesday. LaGuardia Airport added to New York's traveling misery with 12% of its flights canceled. John F. Kennedy International Airport saw 12%of incoming flights delayed, according to FlightAware.com.

"In addition to the bad weather problems, we're in the peak of the vacation season and we're approaching July 4, so all these flights are booked close to or are completely full, so there's very little slack in terms of empty seats to accommodate people," said Aviation Analyst Henry Harteveldt.

Carriers at Boston's Logan International Airport reported 70 delays and 70 cancellations there, creating more East Coast headaches.

Officials with The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said delays and cancellations caused by inclement weather on Sunday and Monday had left people stranded for at least one day until seats were available.

Airliners were forced to cancel more than 1,600 U.S. flights on Monday alone with 5,800 delays, with the Northeast experiencing the bulk of the issues.