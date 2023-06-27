Trending
June 27, 2023 / 12:41 AM

Diwali to become public school holiday in New York City

By Sheri Walsh
New York City Mayor Eric Adams (R) is accompanied by Assembly member Jenifer Rajkumar (L) who introduced the bill to make Diwali a public school holiday in New York City. Photo courtesy of city of New York
June 27 (UPI) -- Diwali, a five-day Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists, will become a public school holiday in New York City.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the decision Monday.

"I'm so proud to have stood with Assembly member Jenifer Rajkumar and community leaders in the fight to make Diwali a school holiday," the mayor wrote in a tweet. "I know it's a little early in the year, but: Shubh Diwali!"

Diwali celebrates the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness each year. The holiday is based on the Indian lunar calendar and falls on a different date, typically between mid-October and mid-November. This year the festival begins on Nov. 12.

The New York City Department of Education released the next two school calendars for 2024-25 and 2025-26 on Monday, showing the scheduled Diwali holidays for Friday, Nov. 1 in 2024 and Monday, Oct. 20 in 2025.

Rajkumar, who is the first Indian-American woman and the first Hindu-American to be elected to New York state office, said there are more than 600,000 Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists in New York City who celebrate Diwali.

"This is what victory looks like. This is what victory feels like. For over two decades, the South Asian and Indo-Caribbean community has fought for this moment," Rajkumar told reporters Monday.

Diwali will replace "Anniversary Day," which Rajkumar described as "an obscure and antiquated day" created in the 1800s, on New York City's school calendar. New York law requires that schools have a minimum of 180 days of instruction.

More school districts take holiday for Hindu celebration of Diwali

"I'm proud that the State Assembly and the State Senate have passed the bill making Diwali a New York City public school holiday," Adams said.

"And we feel confident that the governor is going to sign this bill into law. This is a victory, not only for the men and women of the Indian community and all communities that celebrate Diwali, but it's a victory for New York."

Oil lamp lighting relay at Indian mall creates new world record India state's display of 1,576,955 oil lamps breaks world record

