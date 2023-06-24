Advertisement
June 24, 2023 / 4:13 PM

6 hospitalized after tornado tears through Wyoming coal mine

By Patrick Hilsman

June 24 (UPI) -- At least six people were hospitalized after a tornado made a "direct hit" on a mine in northeastern Wyoming, officials said Saturday.

Campbell and Converse County emergency services received a call about 6 p.m. Friday of a tornado strike at the North Antelope Rochelle Mine, which is operated by Peabody Coal.

The tornado reportedly flipped railcars and vehicles at the mine.

Rescue workers searched the site and confirmed that all workers were accounted for by Friday night.

Power and gas to the mine were cut as rescuers searched the area.

"At this time we are aware of some property damage, but we do not have specific information related to injuries," Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon tweeted. "State agencies are assisting local teams as needed and are ready to provide assistance as requested."

Gordon expressed condolences to victims, saying, "Our hearts go out to all those impacted by today's extreme weather events, which serve as a reminder for bow serious extreme weather can be. I ask everyone to please pay attention to weather reports in their areas and be ready to take precautions."

Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds told the Cowboy State Daily that situation could have ended up being much worse.

"Considering the circumstances, it's a lot better than what it could've been from what we're hearing from down there," Reynolds said.

Campbell County Emergency Management Coordinator David King told the newspaper there was "one building that took a hit with people in it."

Peabody Energy said in a statement issued to media outlets confirming all of its employees had been accounted for and that six of them had been hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

