June 22, 2023 / 4:30 AM

3 dead as tornado tears through northern Texas town

By Darryl Coote
A tornado tore through the northern Texas town of Matador on Wednesday night, killing at least three people. Photo courtesy of National Weather Service/Twitter
June 22 (UPI) -- A tornado touched down Wednesday night in north Texas, killing at least three people and leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

The National Weather Service of Lubbock confirmed shortly after 8 p.m. local time that a tornado had been spotted just north of Matador, a town of fewer than 600 people located about 290 miles northwest of Dallas.

Motley County, where Matador is located, was under a tornado warning when the storm hit.

RELATED At least 1 dead, 20 injured following tornado in Louin, Mississippi

"If you are in the path of this storm take shelter now!" the NWS warned via Twitter minutes before the tornado was confirmed.

Matador Mayor Pat Smith told The New York Times that at least three people had died in the storm, others may be injured and that there was "a whole lot of damage."

The fire department in Lubbock, located about 80 miles southwest of Matador, tweeted that fire chief Shaun Fogerson gave the order to assist in search and rescue operations.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the communities affected by this disaster," it said in a statement.

The Texas Transportation Department tweeted that a highway from Matador to Floydada was made "impassable" due to the tornado and that crews "will begin clearing the roadway as soon as possible."

According to PowerOutage.us, of 831 customers tracked in Motley County, 772 were without power as of early Thursday.

RELATED Tornado kills 3, injures dozens in Perryton as storms clear Texas panhandle

The storm comes as three people were killed last week in the small Texas town of Perryton when a tornado tore though amid extreme weather that hit the southern United States.

Pensacola, Fla., surveys damage after deadly tornado, record rainfall

