U.S. News
June 21, 2023 / 9:20 AM

Utah school district returns Bible to shelves after reversing ban

By Clyde Hughes
The Davis School District in Utah, the second largest in the state, voted to reverse a ban on The Bible on Tuesday. File Photo by stempow/Pixabay
June 21 (UPI) -- A Utah school district that earlier pulled the Bible from its bookshelves in the ongoing nationwide book ban controversy reversed its decision on Tuesday after receiving strong criticism from conservatives.

The decision by the Davis School District Board of Education will return the religious text to all schools. A committee had decided that the Bible's references to "vulgarity and violence" made it eligible for removal after a parental challenge.

"There will be some who will disagree with the vote tonight, as there are some who disagreed with the committee," school board President Liz Mumford said. "It's a process that played out fairly."

The Davis School District, just north of Salt Lake City, is the second largest in the state with a strong Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints community. The school district had started to review the Book of Mormon after another parent concern, once the Bible was removed.

The Bible was scheduled to be removed from about eight elementary and junior high schools in the district before Tuesday's vote. The Bible would have still been available for high school students.

In reversing its decision, the board members said the Bible's historical significance outweighs previous concerns over vulgar and violent content.

"As with any new policy, the district's library review process will likely require some revisions, but the Davis School District stands by the process currently in place," the district said in a statement.

"The committee-based process is thoughtful, methodical, respectful of varying perspectives, and compliant with Utah law. It allows for appeals to be considered when a committee's decision seems to be at odds with community values."

