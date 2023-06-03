Advertisement
U.S. News
June 3, 2023 / 5:16 PM

Utah school district that removed Bible from libraries now reviewing Book of Mormon

By Patrick Hilsman
The Davis County, Utah, school district says it is reviewing the appropriateness of the Book of Mormon for elementary and junior high school libraries. File Photo by Steven E. Frishling/UPI
The Davis County, Utah, school district says it is reviewing the appropriateness of the Book of Mormon for elementary and junior high school libraries. File Photo by Steven E. Frishling/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- A Utah school district says it is evaluating a parent challenge to the appropriateness of the Book of Mormon for libraries after earlier removing the Bible from the shelves due to a similar challenge.

School officials in Davis County, Utah, confirmed Friday they are reviewing whether the foundational text of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints should be available at elementary and junior high school libraries, The Salt Lake Tribune and KSL-TV reported.

Advertisement

The latest action comes just days after a review committee that evaluates school texts decided to remove the Bible from elementary and middle school libraries while retaining it in high school libraries.

Both reviews stem from a 2022 law that allows parents to submit requests to have books containing "indecent material" removed from school libraries. The law was originally seen as targeting literature related to the LGBTQ+ community.

RELATED 'The Hill We Climb' poet 'gutted' by request to remove book from Florida library

The request to have the Bible removed came from a parent who objected to how the law was being used, the Tribune reported.

The committee decided that the "vulgarity and violence" in the King James Bible was not appropriate for elementary school students while other versions of the Bible were kept on the shelves, district spokesperson Christopher Williams told the newspaper.

Advertisement

The review of the Book of Mormon was requested because it, as with many sacred texts across major religions, contains depictions of extreme violence.

RELATED NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida over DeSantis policies

Despite the fact that Utah has a millions-strong Latter Day Saints population, the school district insisted its review would be impartial.

"The district will treat this request just like any other request, and will follow the policy as outlined in the 41-202 School Library Media Centers policy," Davis School District director of communication Christopher Williams told KSL.

The decision to remove the Bible, meanwhile, was appealed this week, which will prompt a second review from the committee.

RELATED Nation's largest publisher files lawsuit challenging Florida county's book bans

Latest Headlines

Biden signs Fiscal Responsibility Act, officially ending the debt limit crisis
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Biden signs Fiscal Responsibility Act, officially ending the debt limit crisis
June 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed the Fiscal Responsibility Act on Saturday, officially ending the ongoing debt limit crisis placing the United States at risk of a first-ever default.
Teacher stun gunned by L.A. police died from enlarged heart, autopsy says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Teacher stun gunned by L.A. police died from enlarged heart, autopsy says
June 3 (UPI) -- A teacher who died after he was stun gunned multiple times by Los Angeles police officers died from an enlarged heart and cocaine use, an autopsy has concluded.
Police: Fla. woman's car caught fire with kids inside while she shoplifted
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police: Fla. woman's car caught fire with kids inside while she shoplifted
June 3 (UPI) -- A Florida woman has been charged with aggravated child abuse and arson after allegedly leaving her children inside her car which caught on fire as she was in a store attempting to shoplift merchandise.
Conn. state lawmakers OK bear hunting after jump in human encounters
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Conn. state lawmakers OK bear hunting after jump in human encounters
June 3 (UPI) -- The Connecticut Senate has passed a bill legalizing bear hunting under specific circumstances in response to a jump in the frequency of bear-human encounters in the state.
Federal judge strikes down Tennessee's ban on drag shows
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal judge strikes down Tennessee's ban on drag shows
June 3 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Tennessee has ruled that the state's controversial law banning drag performances is unconstitutional.
Austin rebukes China on lack of 'serious' crisis management measures
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Austin rebukes China on lack of 'serious' crisis management measures
June 3 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday rebuked China for not taking crisis management between the two countries "seriously" while Beijing's military chief responded with sharp criticism.
In speech to nation, Biden praises bipartisanship on deal that averted financial crisis
U.S. News // 1 day ago
In speech to nation, Biden praises bipartisanship on deal that averted financial crisis
June 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden praised the bipartisan debt ceiling deal in a speech from the Oval Office on Friday, saying that it was a crisis averted.
Arkansas librarians say it's unconstitutional that they can be jailed over books
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Arkansas librarians say it's unconstitutional that they can be jailed over books
June 2 (UPI) -- A group of Arkansas public libraries filed a lawsuit on Friday, alleging a new state law that censors what books children can get to in libraries is unconstitutional.
Connecticut building collapse injures 8, forces rescue operations
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Connecticut building collapse injures 8, forces rescue operations
June 2 (UPI) -- A building in New Haven, Conn., collapsed partially Friday, injuring eight people.
Protests erupt outside Los Angeles elementary school over gay-pride event
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Protests erupt outside Los Angeles elementary school over gay-pride event
June 2 (UPI) -- Protests erupted outside of a North Hollywood elementary school on Friday morning, after a Pride event was held at the school.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arkansas librarians say it's unconstitutional that they can be jailed over books
Arkansas librarians say it's unconstitutional that they can be jailed over books
Protests erupt outside Los Angeles elementary school over gay-pride event
Protests erupt outside Los Angeles elementary school over gay-pride event
Indian train disaster death toll rises to 288 as rescuers continue search
Indian train disaster death toll rises to 288 as rescuers continue search
President Zelensky: Ukraine is ready to launch counteroffensive
President Zelensky: Ukraine is ready to launch counteroffensive
India rail crash kills at least 200, injures about 900 more
India rail crash kills at least 200, injures about 900 more
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement