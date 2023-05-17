Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 17, 2023 / 3:35 PM

Nation's largest publisher files lawsuit challenging Florida county's book bans

By Matt Bernardini
Penguin Random House, the nation's largest publisher, filed a lawsuit in Florida federal court on Wednesday, challenging the state's book ban. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Penguin Random House, the nation's largest publisher, filed a lawsuit in Florida federal court on Wednesday, challenging the state's book ban. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Free-speech group PEN America and publisher Penguin Random House filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in federal court, challenging book bans in a Florida Panhandle county.

The lawsuit alleges that administrators and school board members in Florida's Escambia County School District have violated the First and 14th amendments. The groups say the books that are being banned are "disproportionately books by non-white and/or LGBTQ+ authors."

Advertisement

"Books have the capacity to change lives for the better, and students in particular deserve equitable access to a wide range of perspectives," said Nihar Malaviya, CEO of Penguin Random House, in a statement, according to USA Today. "Censorship, in the form of book bans like those enacted by Escambia County, are a direct threat to democracy and our Constitutional rights."

Book bans have increased in recent years in mainly conservative states, such as Florida, where its governor and Republican majority lawmakers have capitalized on divisive culture issues.

RELATED Schools banning books fail to teach history needed to keep democracy strong

Wednesday's complaint states that the school board has targeted 197 books for removal, with 59% addressing themes relating to race or LGBTQ identity.

Most of the books were banned after complaints from a single teacher in the county.

Advertisement

One of the authors who had their books removed, Ashley Hope Pérez, told Publishers Weekly that the book bans deprive children of a complete education.

RELATED Censored books up 38% in 2022, American Library Association says

"Young readers in Escambia schools and across the nation deserve a complete and honest education, one that provides them with full access in libraries to a wide range of literature that reflects varied viewpoints and that explores the diversity of human experiences," said Pérez, author of Out of Darkness, one of the books targeted for removal by the school district. "As a former public high school English teacher, I know firsthand how important libraries are. For many young people, if a book isn't in their school library, it might as well not exist."

Two parents, Lindsay Durtschi and Ann Novakowski, have also joined the lawsuit as plaintiffs.

"Without diverse representation in literature and inclusive dialogue in the classroom, we are doing irreparable harm to the voices and safety of students in Florida," Durtschi told Publishers Weekly. "Our children need the adults in their lives to stand up for the promise of cooperation and equity."

RELATED Florida Senate passes bill to ban abortions after 6 weeks

RELATED As 2024 nears, Florida's Ron DeSantis looms large over Greg Abbott in Texas

RELATED Texas has banned more books than any other state, new report shows

Latest Headlines

Appeals court denies Elizabeth Holmes' appeal to stay out of prison
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Appeals court denies Elizabeth Holmes' appeal to stay out of prison
May 17 (UPI) -- An appeals court denied Elizabeth Holmes' attempt to stay out of prison while she appeals her conviction of defrauding investors.
Uber adds family, teen, safety features
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Uber adds family, teen, safety features
May 17 (UPI) -- Uber has announced a series of changes and upgrades to its ride-sharing service at its third annual GO-GET conference in New York City.
Grand jury indicts Idaho stabbing death suspect Bryan Kohberger
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Grand jury indicts Idaho stabbing death suspect Bryan Kohberger
May 17 (UPI) -- The suspect in the brutal stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last year was indicted by a county grand jury there on charges including first-degree murder.
Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to Illinois assault weapons ban
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to Illinois assault weapons ban
May 17 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to block an Illinois assault weapons ban, siding against gun-rights advocates and a gun store.
Biden honors nine, including two fallen NYPD officers, with Medal of Valor award
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden honors nine, including two fallen NYPD officers, with Medal of Valor award
May 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden honored nine public service officers with Medals of Valor Wednesday morning at the White House.
Judges consider whether abortion pill mifepristone should remain on market
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judges consider whether abortion pill mifepristone should remain on market
May 17 (UPI) -- The abortion pill mifepristone is back in court on Wednesday in front of a three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals in New Orleans as conservative activists continue their efforts to take the drug off the market.
Missing girl profiled on 'Unsolved Mysteries' found alive in N.C.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Missing girl profiled on 'Unsolved Mysteries' found alive in N.C.
May 17 (UPI) -- The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children announced Wednesday that Kayla Unbehaun, who has been missing since 2017 when she was allegedly abducted by her mother, has been found alive.
Tenn. lawmakers face reckoning over gun rights in wake of school shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tenn. lawmakers face reckoning over gun rights in wake of school shooting
May 17 (UPI) -- Weeks after six people, including three children, were killed in a mass shooting at a Nashville school, Tennessee lawmakers are facing a reckoning.
Healthy U.S. energy demand supporting a rally in oil prices
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Healthy U.S. energy demand supporting a rally in oil prices
May 17 (UPI) -- Commodity markets on Wednesday moved higher after a federal U.S. report showed an uptick in energy demand, though the amount of refined petroleum products sent to the market is below pre-pandemic levels.
Prince Harry, Meghan involved in car chase with paparazzi
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Prince Harry, Meghan involved in car chase with paparazzi
May 17 (UPI) -- Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved a "near catastrophic" car chase while being chased by paparazzi across New York, his spokesperson said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Democrats to force House vote to expel George Santos from Congress
Democrats to force House vote to expel George Santos from Congress
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to send state law enforcement to Texas-Mexico border
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to send state law enforcement to Texas-Mexico border
Missouri terminates controversial rule limiting gender-affirming care
Missouri terminates controversial rule limiting gender-affirming care
Gunman identified in New Mexico shooting that killed 3, injured 6
Gunman identified in New Mexico shooting that killed 3, injured 6
'We pay our bills,' Biden says in anticipation of a debt ceiling breakthrough
'We pay our bills,' Biden says in anticipation of a debt ceiling breakthrough
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement