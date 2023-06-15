College board rejects Florida ban on LGBTQ+ topics in AP classes

1/2

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has pushed education bans on both African American studies and LGBTQ topics. On Thursday, the Florida College Board on rejected orders from the state Department of Education to remove content about sexual orientation and gender identity from Advanced Placement courses. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Florida's College Board on Thursday said it will not remove teachings on sexual orientation and gender identity from its Advanced Placement programs. The board issued the decision in response to a letter from the Florida Department of Education in May demanding a review of all AP courses to "ensure compliance" with state law. Advertisement

That request came at about the same time Gov. Ron DeSantis had vowed to remove African American studies from state public schools. The College Board eventually denounced DeSantis' plan and added context and clarity to those courses. But both moves prompted widespread outcries from educators and the public alike.

Now the department has ordered another review to also ensure all AP courses, including pre-AP courses, comply with Florida's law banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The board responded to the orders, saying, "We will not modify our courses to accommodate restrictions on teaching essential, college level topics."

The American Psychology Association issued a statement in support of the College Board on Thursday. It applauded the organization for retaining content about sexual orientation and gender identity in AP Psychology.

"Understanding human sexuality is fundamental to psychology, and an advanced placement course that excludes the decades of science studying sexual orientation and gender identity would deprive students of knowledge they will need to succeed in their studies, in high school and beyond," Arthur C. Evans Jr., CEO of the APA, said in a statement.

"We applaud the College Board for standing up to the state of Florida and its unconscionable demand to censor an educational curriculum and test that were designed by college faculty and experienced AP teachers who ensure that the course and exam reflect the state of the science and college-level expectations."

Evans said educators cannot teach psychology while excluding entire groups of people from the curriculum. He called the law signed by DeSantis "another attempt to erase LGBTQ+ people."

About 28,000 people in Florida have taken the AP psychology exam in 2023. It is the sixth most popular AP course, according to the APA and College Board.

The move to prohibit LGBTQ+ topics from schools is one of several restrictions DeSantis and Florida Republicans have placed on educators in 2023. He has also banned public colleges and universities from funding diversity, inclusion and equity programs.

