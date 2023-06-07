Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 7, 2023 / 2:43 AM

Florida says it flew migrants to California as flights come under investigation

By Darryl Coote
The administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that it was behind recent flights that transported migrants from Texas to California. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
The administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that it was behind recent flights that transported migrants from Texas to California. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Florida has confirmed that it flew migrants to California where investigators are probing the flights to see if any laws were broken.

California officials and community religious leaders state 36 migrants were flown to Sacramento aboard two recent flights. The first flight landed around noon Friday with 16 adults from Venezuela and Colombia onboard. The second flight with 20 migrants onboard landed Monday.

Advertisement

The California Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the migrants' transportation, which local and state officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, say may have violated criminal laws, including kidnapping.

Though no credit was initially taken for chartering the planes, officials began pointing at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as at least some of the migrants were in possession of documentation purporting to be from the Sunshine State and because in September, he charted flights that shipped migrants from Texas to Massachusetts' Martha's Vineyard.

Advertisement

In May, the Republican governor also signed into law Senate Bill 1718, immigration-related legislation that, among other things, gives him $12 million for his Unauthorized Alien Transport Program.

In response to the allegations that the migrants were involuntarily flown to California, a spokesperson with the Florida Division of Emergency Management issued a statement Tuesday rebuking the claims while pointing to a video it published on Rumble purporting to show that the migrants were voluntarily relocated from Texas.

"Through verbal and written consent, these volunteers indicated they wanted to go to California," the FEDM spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News, while acknowledging that Florida was behind the flights.

RELATED Donald Trump touts poll numbers, farm subsidies in Iowa stump speech

A contractor was present during the relocation process, it said.

UPI has contacted the FEDM for comment.

Sacramento Area Congregations Together, which is supporting the migrants who were dropped off in the city, said in a statement Monday evening that those who arrived Friday had been processed as they entered the United States via Texas border and have pending court appearances. It offered no such information concerning the second group of migrants, with ACT stating it was working on their intake coordination with state and local agencies.

Advertisement

California Attorney General Rob Bonta told The Washington Post that all 36 migrants had spoken with investors. They told the investigators that they were promised jobs. They also said they didn't know they were being taken to Sacramento until their arrival in the city.

Bonta said they were "dumped and deserted" and that some of them have immigration hearings as far away as New York City, Denver and Chicago.

"They were moved as political pawns," Bonta said.

Newsom, a Democrat, published the penal code relating to crimes of kidnapping in a post on Twitter and tagged DeSantis, whom he called a "small, pathetic man."

The second flight landed in California as a Texas county sheriff's office recommend that the Bexar County district attorney file several counts of unlawful restraint in connection to two flights charted by the DeSantis administration in September that sent 49 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard.

Lawyers representing the migrants have said their clients were induced to board the planes under false pretenses, stating the migrants were promised work opportunities, schooling for their children and immigration assistance. The lawyers also said their clients were told they were going to Boston and were only informed that Martha's Vineyard was their final destination mid-flight.

Advertisement

DeSantis and other Republican governors have feuded with the Biden administration over the Democrat's immigration policies and have resorted to dramatic displays of bussing and flying migrants to so-called sanctuary cities in protest, attracting staunch criticism not only from Democratic lawmakers but from migrant and human rights advocates.

DeSantis had said that he paid for the flights to "insulate" Florida from the impacts of the federal government's immigration policies.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office did not specify who the defendant or defendants may be.

DeSantis, who recently announced his candidacy for president, has yet to comment on either development.

Read More

Man forced unlawful migrants into Key West hospitality jobs, officials say 4 migrants arrested near Puerto Rico coast after threatening Coast Guard

Latest Headlines

Gun-related deaths spike in U.S. for second straight year, report says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gun-related deaths spike in U.S. for second straight year, report says
June 6 (UPI) -- For the second straight year, gun violence killed more people than ever before in the United States as a new report finds firearms kill about 134 people every day -- or one person every 11 minutes.
British PM Rishi Sunak to call for deeper ties with U.S. during Washington visit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
British PM Rishi Sunak to call for deeper ties with U.S. during Washington visit
June 7 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will call for the deepening and strengthening of economic and defense ties with the United States during his trip this week to Washington, the British government said.
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting outside Virginia high school graduation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting outside Virginia high school graduation
June 6 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and five injured in a shooting outside a high school graduation Tuesday in Virginia, according to Richmond Police who arrested a 19-year-old suspect.
2 mourners shot at cemetery burial of 10-year-old gun violence victim
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2 mourners shot at cemetery burial of 10-year-old gun violence victim
June 6 (UPI) -- Two mourners were shot, including one who died, at Washington National Cemetery in Maryland on Tuesday, as they attended the burial of a 10-year-old girl who was also the victim of gun violence, according to police.
Before his execution, Michael Tisius expresses remorse for killing Missouri jail guards
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Before his execution, Michael Tisius expresses remorse for killing Missouri jail guards
June 6 (UPI) -- Michael Tisius, 42, was executed Tuesday in Missouri for killing two Randolph County jail guards in 2000 during a failed attempt to break out an inmate. Tisius wrote in his final statement that he was "truly sorry."
Teen arrested, accused of using website in attempt to put hit on 7-year-old
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Teen arrested, accused of using website in attempt to put hit on 7-year-old
June 6 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old girl has been arrested for attempting to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old in Storm Lake, Iowa.
2024 Election: Meet the candidates lining up for presidential race
U.S. News // 5 days ago
2024 Election: Meet the candidates lining up for presidential race
The 2024 U.S. presidential race is ramping up, with Republican candidates launching campaigns for the party's nomination to take on Democrat President Joe Biden. Here's a rundown of candidates who have announced so far.
Character counts, Chris Christie says in launching campaign for White House
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Character counts, Chris Christie says in launching campaign for White House
June 6 (UPI) -- Another former ally of Donald Trump will contend with him for the Republican nomination for president as former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie launched his second campaign on Tuesday.
Member of Oath Keepers pleads guilty in storming Capitol
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Member of Oath Keepers pleads guilty in storming Capitol
June 6 (UPI) -- James Breheny, a 61-year-old from Little Ferry, N.J., pleaded guilty Tuesday to obstruction of an official proceeding.
2 more infant deaths prompt new warning to stop using, selling recalled newborn loungers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
2 more infant deaths prompt new warning to stop using, selling recalled newborn loungers
June 6 (UPI) -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission is reissuing its warning to parents and caregivers to stop using Boppy Newborn Loungers, recalled in 2021, after two more infants died on the "unsafe sleep environment."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Before his execution, Michael Tisius expresses remorse for killing Missouri jail guards
Before his execution, Michael Tisius expresses remorse for killing Missouri jail guards
Major dam in Russia-occupied Ukraine destroyed; thousands evacuated
Major dam in Russia-occupied Ukraine destroyed; thousands evacuated
Iran unveils homegrown defense shield-busting hypersonic missile
Iran unveils homegrown defense shield-busting hypersonic missile
West Coast labor dispute threatens commerce, supply chain at nation's busiest port
West Coast labor dispute threatens commerce, supply chain at nation's busiest port
EPA announces $115 million for Jackson, Miss., water infrastructure
EPA announces $115 million for Jackson, Miss., water infrastructure
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement