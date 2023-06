Honda Aircraft Company announced that it is commercializing its HondaJet 2600 concept aircraft. Photo Courtesy of Honda Aircraft Company

June 14 (UPI) -- Honda announced Wednesday that it is commercializing its HondaJet 2600 Concept aircraft. "The new aircraft will surpass the performance, comfort, and efficiency of typical light jets by proving a medium-sized jet experience," Honda said in a press release. Advertisement

The aircraft was first introduced at the Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition. Honda hopes to have the new aircraft's type certification process completed by 2028.

Type certification is the approval process that ensures an aircraft is airworthy, that its components are in compliance with regulations and that its emissions are within the acceptable standard. Once the type certification process is complete, aircraft can enter serial production.

The aircraft can be operated by a single pilot and carry 11 passengers and will incorporate elements of a medium jet functionality and design.

Honda said Tuesday the aircraft will have 20% greater fuel efficiency compared with a typical light jet and will have 40% increased fuel efficiency over medium jet models. The company said the HondaJet 2600 Concept will be the "first light jet capable of nonstop transcontinental flight across the United States."

Honda Aircraft Company has tasked partner companies with manufacturing key components.

Advertisement

Williams International will be build the aircraft's engines, Spirit Aerosystems will build the fuselage, Aernnova will create the aerostructures and Garmin will produce the avionics.

The President and CEO of the Honda Aircraft Company, Hideto Yamaski, said "the commercialization of our new light jet represents Honda's next chapter of skyward mobility, which further expands the potential of people's lives."