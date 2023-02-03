Honda urges owners of certain cars to get airbags repaired immediately

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Honda is warning owners of vehicles with unrepaired Takata air bags not to drive them and instead bring them in for repair, saying that the risk to drivers could be deadly.
The problem is in 2001-2003 Acura and Honda vehicles, which are equipped with Takata Alpha driver side air bag inflators. Honda said that the air bags have a 50% failure rate, and that if the inflators rupture, the metal fragments ejected toward the driver's face could kill or leave them with devastating, life-altering injuries.