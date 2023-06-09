Biden chooses Polly Trottenberg as acting FAA administrator

President Biden has picked Polly Trottenberg as acting FAA administrator. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said he has full confidence in Trottenberg's "steady hand" as the process to name a permanent administrator continues. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has chosen Polly Trottenberg to be acting FAA administrator, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced. The president will appoint Katie Thomson, the current FAA chief of staff, as deputy FAA administrator. Advertisement

Current FAA deputy administrator A. Bradley Mims is moving to the Office of the Secretary at DOT.

"I am pleased to announce a team of experienced leaders to guide the FAA," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a statement. "I am grateful to Billy for his service during one of the most challenging and dynamic times in aviation, and I have full confidence in Polly's steady hand during the search for a permanent administrator."

The FAA has had no permanent head since March 2022. Biden's former choice for FAA administrator withdrew his nomination in March following criticism that he didn't have the right experience.

The DOT said Trottenberg has more than 30 years of public service at all levels of government. She was U.S. Transportation Deputy Secretary, Under Secretary for Policy and Assistant Secretary for Transportation Policy while serving during two presidential administrations.

Trottenberg also led the New York City Transportation Department from 2014-2020.

Thomson has nearly a decade of Transportation Department experience serving as senior counselor to the secretary, general counsel and the director of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.