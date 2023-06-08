Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 8, 2023 / 3:37 AM

Air India: U.S.-bound passengers stranded in Russia back in the air

By Darryl Coote

June 8 (UPI) -- Hundreds of U.S.-bound passengers who were stranded in Russia where their flight made an emergency diversion due to engine problems landed early Thursday in San Francisco, Air India said.

India's flag carrier said via Twitter that the replacement flight had landed at 12:07 a.m. Thursday at San Francisco International Airport, hours after the flight had departed Magadan, Russia.

Advertisement

"All our passengers are being extended maximum on-ground assistance with clearance formalities and provided other necessary support," it said in a statement.

"Air India thanks government agencies, regulatory authorities, our staff and partners involved in supporting our endeavor to bring our passengers to SFO as soon as possible and in providing them care while they waited in Magadan, Russia."

RELATED Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone

Air India Flight 173, with 216 passengers and 16 crew onboard, had departed from Delhi for San Francisco on Tuesday but diverted to the southern Russian port city of Magadan after the aircraft experienced "a technical issue" with one of its engines.

A ferry flight was then dispatched from Mumbai to Magadan to pick up the passengers who were housed in what Air India called "makeshift accommodation" after being unable to secure them rooms in local hotels.

U.S. State Department principal deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters in Washington on Wednesday that they believe there were fewer than 50 U.S. citizens aboard the flight.

RELATED Iran unveils homegrown defense shield-busting hypersonic missile

Latest Headlines

Father of missing Minnesota woman's kids arrested after body found
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Father of missing Minnesota woman's kids arrested after body found
June 8 (UPI) -- Police in Minnesota investigating the disappearance of a Winona woman last seen late March have arrested and charged her ex-boyfriend after human remains were found Wednesday.
U.S. offers $5M reward for man involved in transnational organized crime
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. offers $5M reward for man involved in transnational organized crime
June 8 (UPI) -- The United States is offering a $5 million reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a Swedish man involved in transnational organized crime.
Meta creates task force after report finds Instagram guided users to child sex content
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Meta creates task force after report finds Instagram guided users to child sex content
June 8 (UPI) -- Meta has set up a task force after a scathing report by the Stanford Internet Observatory found Instagram was guiding users to child sex abuse materials.
Missouri Gov. Parson signs bills restricting transgender rights
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Missouri Gov. Parson signs bills restricting transgender rights
June 8 (UPI) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed controversial legislation banning minors and some adults from gender-affirming healthcare and transgender athletes from playing on girls' and women's sports teams.
Biden vetoes bill that would repeal student loan forgiveness
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden vetoes bill that would repeal student loan forgiveness
June 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden vetoed a bill Wednesday that would have repealed his plan to cancel student debt, saying "I won't back down on helping hardworking folks."
Florida says it flew migrants to California as flights come under investigation
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Florida says it flew migrants to California as flights come under investigation
June 7 (UPI) -- Florida has confirmed that it flew migrants to California where investigators are probing the flights to see if any laws were broken.
Sources: Donald Trump informed he is target in classified documents probe
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Sources: Donald Trump informed he is target in classified documents probe
June 7 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has been informed that he is the target of the special counsel's investigation into the possible mishandling of classified documents, sources told CNN, ABC News and Politico.
President Biden, first lady to host Juneteenth concert at White House
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
President Biden, first lady to host Juneteenth concert at White House
June 7 (UPI) -- The White House has announced President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a Juneteenth concert next week to "celebrate community, culture and music" in honor of the country's newest federal holiday.
Wrestling star 'Iron Sheik' dead at 81, remembered for colorful roles in ring
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Wrestling star 'Iron Sheik' dead at 81, remembered for colorful roles in ring
June 7 (UPI) -- Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, known for his stage persona The Iron Sheikh, died Wednesday at age 81.
'Bob's Burgers' voice actor Jay Johnston arrested in alleged Jan. 6 participation
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
'Bob's Burgers' voice actor Jay Johnston arrested in alleged Jan. 6 participation
June 7 (UPI) -- Jay Johnston, the voice of Jimmy Pesto on animated comedy Bob's Burgers, was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles for allegedly taking part in the Capitol riot in 2021.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Canadian wildfires blanket Northeast in unhealthy smoke, haze
Canadian wildfires blanket Northeast in unhealthy smoke, haze
U.S., South Korea seek to deepen ties as alliance marks 70 years
U.S., South Korea seek to deepen ties as alliance marks 70 years
Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
Cyber gang threatens to release data stolen from BBC, British Airways, Walgreens
Cyber gang threatens to release data stolen from BBC, British Airways, Walgreens
In presidential campaign kickoff in Iowa, Mike Pence rebukes Donald Trump
In presidential campaign kickoff in Iowa, Mike Pence rebukes Donald Trump
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement