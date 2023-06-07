Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 7, 2023 / 4:36 PM

Jan. 6 riot suspect arrested Wednesday accused of using wasp spray on police officers

By Patrick Hilsman
A Long Island man accused of using wasp spray on police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riots that resulted in the breach of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., has been arrested, according to the Justice Department. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
A Long Island man accused of using wasp spray on police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riots that resulted in the breach of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., has been arrested, according to the Justice Department. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- A Long Island man accused of attacking police with wasp spray during the Jan. 6, 2021, riots that breached the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., was arrested Wednesday, according to the Department of Justice.

"Peter G. Moloney, 58, of Bayport, N.Y., is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, assault by striking, entering, and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds," the Justice Department said in a press release Wednesday.

Advertisement

Justice Department officials said, "Moloney was among the early members of a mob illegally massed on the West Plaza of the Capitol during the initial breach of the Capitol grounds."

"At approximately 1:29 p.m., Moloney removed a can of Black Flag Wasp, Hornet & Yellowjacket Killer spray from his backpack and used it on police officers, spraying it in the direction of the officers' faces and bodies," the Justice Department said.

Moloney is also accused of striking individuals the mob believed to be news media on two occasions.

Advertisement

The Justice Department says the FBI's Washington field office identified Moloney as #199 on its list of suspect photos released to the public.

More than 1,000 people have been charged in connection with the riots.

Read More

Member of Oath Keepers pleads guilty in storming Capitol Southern Poverty Law Center labels parents' rights groups extremist, anti-government Jan. 6 rioters face criminal penalties as sentences, convictions mount

Latest Headlines

In presidential campaign kickoff in Iowa, Mike Pence rebukes Donald Trump
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
In presidential campaign kickoff in Iowa, Mike Pence rebukes Donald Trump
June 7 (UPI) -- Former vice president Mike Pence gave his most thorough rebuke of former President Donald Trump when he kicked off his presidential campaign in Iowa on Wednesday.
'Great day to be Nebraskan': Statue of author Willa Cather unveiled in D.C.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'Great day to be Nebraskan': Statue of author Willa Cather unveiled in D.C.
June 7 (UPI) -- A bronze sculpture of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Willa Cather was unveiled Wednesday in the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol.
Victims, suspect ID'd in Richmond school graduation shooting
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Victims, suspect ID'd in Richmond school graduation shooting
June 7 (UPI) -- Officials on Wednesday identified a graduating high school senior and his stepfather as the two people killed in a shooting after a graduation ceremony in Richmond, Va.
Democrats announce $104.6 million FEMA aid for asylum seekers in New York City
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Democrats announce $104.6 million FEMA aid for asylum seekers in New York City
June 7 (UPI) -- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced the additional grant funding through the newly established federal Shelter and Services Program.
Ashfall expected as Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ashfall expected as Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again
June 7 (UPI) -- Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted again on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
House Oversight head James Comer plans to hold FBI Director Wray in contempt
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House Oversight head James Comer plans to hold FBI Director Wray in contempt
June 7 (UPI) -- House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., released a resolution on Wednesday to hold FBI Director Chris Wray in contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena.
2024 Election: Meet the candidates lining up for presidential race
U.S. News // 6 days ago
2024 Election: Meet the candidates lining up for presidential race
The 2024 U.S. presidential race is ramping up, with Republican candidates launching campaigns for the party's nomination to take on Democrat President Joe Biden. Here's a rundown of candidates who have announced so far.
After vowing to keep fighting, CNN chief out after less than one year on the job
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
After vowing to keep fighting, CNN chief out after less than one year on the job
June 7 (UPI) -- One day after vowing to continue to "fight like hell" to win over newsroom employees, CNN Worldwide Chairman and CEO Chris Licht resigned Wednesday, effective immediately.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches presidential run
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches presidential run
June 7 (UPI) -- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced Wednesday that he would seek the Republican presidential nomination for 2024.
Used car prices at the wholesale level declined this spring
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Used car prices at the wholesale level declined this spring
June 7 (UPI) -- A lagging indicator on used vehicle prices at the wholesale level showed a decline, though that rate of decline was expected to slow, a U.S. index published Wednesday showed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Before his execution, Michael Tisius expresses remorse for killing Missouri jail guards
Before his execution, Michael Tisius expresses remorse for killing Missouri jail guards
Florida says it flew migrants to California as flights come under investigation
Florida says it flew migrants to California as flights come under investigation
Southern Poverty Law Center labels parents' rights groups extremist, anti-government
Southern Poverty Law Center labels parents' rights groups extremist, anti-government
2 mourners shot at cemetery burial of 10-year-old gun violence victim
2 mourners shot at cemetery burial of 10-year-old gun violence victim
Concessions made for bipartisan debt limit deal proving costly to many
Concessions made for bipartisan debt limit deal proving costly to many
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement