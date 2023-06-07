Jan. 6 riot suspect arrested Wednesday accused of using wasp spray on police officers

A Long Island man accused of using wasp spray on police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riots that resulted in the breach of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., has been arrested, according to the Justice Department. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- A Long Island man accused of attacking police with wasp spray during the Jan. 6, 2021, riots that breached the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., was arrested Wednesday, according to the Department of Justice. "Peter G. Moloney, 58, of Bayport, N.Y., is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, assault by striking, entering, and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds," the Justice Department said in a press release Wednesday. Advertisement

Justice Department officials said, "Moloney was among the early members of a mob illegally massed on the West Plaza of the Capitol during the initial breach of the Capitol grounds."

"At approximately 1:29 p.m., Moloney removed a can of Black Flag Wasp, Hornet & Yellowjacket Killer spray from his backpack and used it on police officers, spraying it in the direction of the officers' faces and bodies," the Justice Department said.

Moloney is also accused of striking individuals the mob believed to be news media on two occasions.

Advertisement

The Justice Department says the FBI's Washington field office identified Moloney as #199 on its list of suspect photos released to the public.

More than 1,000 people have been charged in connection with the riots.