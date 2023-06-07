Jan. 6 riot suspect arrested Wednesday accused of using wasp spray on police officers

June 7 (UPI) -- A Long Island man accused of attacking police with wasp spray during the Jan. 6, 2021, riots that breached the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., was arrested Wednesday, according to the Department of Justice.
"Peter G. Moloney, 58, of Bayport, N.Y., is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, assault by striking, entering, and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds," the Justice Department said in a press release Wednesday.