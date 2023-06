James Breheny, a 61-year-old man from Little Ferry, N.J., pleaded guilty Tuesday to obstruction of an official proceeding. by breaching the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Yet another member of the far-right group the Oath Keepers faces felony charges from storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. James Breheny, a 61-year-old from Little Ferry, N.J., pleaded guilty Tuesday to obstruction of an official proceeding. Breheny, also known as Seamus Evers, served the Oath Keepers as the Bergen County Coordinator of its New Jersey Chapter, according to a press release from the Justice Department. Advertisement

Breheny allegedly participated in a group chat on the encrypted messaging application Signal, coordinating with multiple militia leaders going to the Capitol on Jan. 6. The group was called "DC Op: Jan 6 21." Other members of this group chat have previously been indicted on conspiracy charges.

"I breached the Capitol door!" Breheny said in text messages, investigators discovered on a phone that was confiscated. Other messages said "Made it in Brother," and "I have to clear chats."

Breheny also allegedly received messages from others warning that investigators were looking at social media photos to identify and prosecute people who breached the Capitol building.

"Delete all pictures, messages and get a new phone," one such message said.

Investigators identified Breheny on video in the area of violent clashes with Capitol police near the East doors of the building.

Advertisement

According to the Justice Department, more than 1,000 people have been charged for breaching the Capitol and about 350 people have been charged with assault or impeding law enforcement.