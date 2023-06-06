Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 6, 2023 / 3:03 PM

Missouri to go forward with execution of Michael Tisius

By Joe Fisher
The execution of Michael Tisius is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Missouri. Image courtesy of Missourians to Abolish the Death Penalty
The execution of Michael Tisius is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Missouri. Image courtesy of Missourians to Abolish the Death Penalty

June 6 (UPI) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he will not intervene to stop the execution of Michael Tisius -- a man convicted of killing two county jailers in 2000 -- on Tuesday.

Tisius is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. Several jurors who convicted Tisius have had a change of heart since his sentencing, causing them to write in favor of commuting his sentence to life in prison.

Advertisement

Tisius, 42, was convicted of killing two Randolph County jail guards in June 2000 while attempting to break out inmate Roy Vance. He was sentenced in 2010.

On Monday, Parson said Tisius received a fair trial and the judicial system has made its decision.

RELATED Tisius execution set for Tuesday in Missouri, jurors plea for commuted sentence

"Having run a small county jail, I know firsthand the hard work and selflessness displayed by those who work there. It's despicable that two dedicated public servants were murdered in a failed attempt to help another criminal evade the law," the governor said in a statement. "The state of Missouri will carry out Mr. Tisius's sentences according to the Court's order and deliver justice."

Advertisement

He was previously granted a stay by a federal district court as it looked into a juror who it argued should not have been eligible to rule on the case. The juror was allegedly incapable of reading and writing in English, making them ineligible of meeting the state's minimum requirements to serve.

The U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a stay of execution on Friday, deciding the lower court did not have the jurisdiction to consider the stay, according to court documents.

RELATED Suspect arrested after alleged 'ambush' killing of West Virginia officer

The appeals court said Tisius could file another petition, but it would have to rely on new claims not presented in previous petitions.

Jurors on his original case filed a 56-page petition to Gov. Mike Parson requesting clemency, arguing that Tisius should remain in prison for life but should not be executed, according to The New York Times.

In the petition, the jurors reasoned that Tisius' upbringing, which was reportedly filled with abuse and neglect, as well as his age at the time of his crimes and a history of good behavior in prison, warrant his sentence being commuted.

RELATED Appeals court clears path for release of Manson follower Leslie Van Houten

Tisius was 19 when he and Tracie Bulington -- Vance's girlfriend -- attempted to break Vance out of jail. Vance, who was 27 when the crime occurred, has since admitted to manipulating Tisius.

Advertisement

Vance said he knew he could "manipulate him into what I wanted him to do," according to the Kansas City Star.

In a letter to Parson, the American Bar Association said that capital punishment should not be sentenced for defendants who were 21 years old or younger at the time that they committed their crimes.

"In particular, the ABA opposes the death penalty for certain categories of individuals who have unique vulnerabilities that make them less culpable than the average offender," the ABA wrote.

"Michael committed two murders when he was an immature 19-year-old whose underlying brain defects and dysfunction caused him to behave like a much younger individual."

In Tisius' application for clemency, he included a letter from Archbishop Christophe Pierre, who wrote on behalf of Pope Francis about Tisius being a "model inmate."

Tisius will be the third person executed in Missouri this year.

On Jan. 3, the state executed Amber McLaughlin, the first openly transgender person to be executed in the United States. A month later, Leonard Taylor was executed for the murder of his girlfriend and three children in 2004.

Latest Headlines

Canadian wildfires cause unhealthy air conditions in large parts of United States
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Canadian wildfires cause unhealthy air conditions in large parts of United States
June 6 (UPI) -- Several states are facing unhealthy air conditions Tuesday under the haze produced by Canadian wildfires while dry conditions spark more fire concerns.
NOAA announces $2.6 billion to protect coastal communities
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
NOAA announces $2.6 billion to protect coastal communities
June 6 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has announced a new $2.6 billion initiative to protect coastal communities.
Judge blocks new Florida law that bans gender-affirming care for minors
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Judge blocks new Florida law that bans gender-affirming care for minors
June 6 (UPI) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday halted the state's ban on gender affirming care, saying Florida has prohibited the treatments even when medically appropriate.
Judge orders names released of Rep. George Santos bail backers
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Judge orders names released of Rep. George Santos bail backers
June 6 (UPI) -- A New York judge on Tuesday ordered the names to be released of whoever is responsible for posting the half-million-dollar bail for Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y.
Chris Christie set to launch campaign for Republican presidential nomination
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Chris Christie set to launch campaign for Republican presidential nomination
June 6 (UPI) -- Another former ally of Donald Trump will contend with him for the Republican nomination for president as former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie launched his second campaign on Tuesday.
Cuba Gooding Jr. settles civil rape case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Cuba Gooding Jr. settles civil rape case
June 6 (UPI) -- Academy Award-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. settled a federal civil lawsuit on Tuesday that accused him of rape, allowing him to dodge a trial that was scheduled to start the same day.
Energy Department revises forecast for gasoline prices higher
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Energy Department revises forecast for gasoline prices higher
June 6 (UPI) -- An increase in domestic consumption and the potential for elevated crude oil prices led to a near-2% upward revision in the forecast for the consumer price for gasoline, the U.S. Energy Department reported Tuesday.
Treasury sanctions Mexican cartel members for arms trafficking, fuel theft, money laundering
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Treasury sanctions Mexican cartel members for arms trafficking, fuel theft, money laundering
June 6 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Tuesday sanctioned two members of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion for arms trafficking in the United States and fuel theft in Mexico.
EPA announces $115 million for Jackson, Miss., water infrastructure
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
EPA announces $115 million for Jackson, Miss., water infrastructure
June 6 (UPI) -- Jackson, Miss., received a federal lifeline in its water crisis on Tuesday with the Environmental Protection Agency promising $115 million to support critical water infrastructure in Mississippi's capital city.
West Coast labor dispute threatens commerce, supply chain at nation's busiest port
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
West Coast labor dispute threatens commerce, supply chain at nation's busiest port
June 6 (UPI) -- Operations at multiple ports from Los Angeles to Seattle returned to normal Monday after a multi-state walkout that began last Friday when unionized shipping employees in Oakland refused to show up for work.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas sheriff recommends criminal charges after migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard
Texas sheriff recommends criminal charges after migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard
Major dam in Russia-occupied Ukraine destroyed; thousands evacuated
Major dam in Russia-occupied Ukraine destroyed; thousands evacuated
Iran unveils homegrown defense shield-busting hypersonic missile
Iran unveils homegrown defense shield-busting hypersonic missile
Skeletal remains found on Virginia construction site belong to child from 1800s
Skeletal remains found on Virginia construction site belong to child from 1800s
Family of slain mother, shot through neighbor's closed door in Florida, urges arrest
Family of slain mother, shot through neighbor's closed door in Florida, urges arrest
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement