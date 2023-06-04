Advertisement
U.S. News
June 4, 2023 / 12:29 PM

Suspect arrested after alleged 'ambush' killing of West Virginia officer

By Joe Fisher
Sgt. Cory Maynard reads to children at the Williamson Public Library in Williamson, W.V. Maynard was killed in the line of duty on Friday in Matewan, W.V. Photo courtesy of the Williamson Public Library/Facebook
Sgt. Cory Maynard reads to children at the Williamson Public Library in Williamson, W.V. Maynard was killed in the line of duty on Friday in Matewan, W.V. Photo courtesy of the Williamson Public Library/Facebook

June 4 (UPI) -- A suspect has been arrested after a seven-hour manhunt for the man accused of killing a West Virginia state trooper.

Timmothy Kennedy, 29, is accused of killing Sgt. Cory Maynard in an "ambush" style killing on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Maynard was responding to an incident in the Beech Creek area of Matewan at about 3:30 p.m. when he was shot, WSAZ reported.

Officers that arrived shortly after discovered him with a gunshot wound and he was transported to the Logan Regional Medical Center in Logan County, where he was later declared dead.

Law enforcement locked down the area, calling for residents to stay inside during the seven-hour manhunt. Sometime after 10 p.m., West Virginia State Police confirmed that Kennedy had been apprehended.

Other residents were lined up on Beech Creek Rd., waiting to return to their homes. The incident also led to the postponement of the Mingo Central High School graduation, which was rescheduled from Friday to Sunday morning.

Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation ordering that all flags on state-owned facilities fly at half-staff through the day of his memorial service. The date has not been announced.

"I am absolutely heartbroken tonight to report that Sergeant Cory Maynard of the West Virginia State Police was fatally wounded in an incident this afternoon near Matewan," Justice said, according to ABC News.

On Monday, the Cassie Johnson Memorial Act goes into effect. The law, signed by Justice in March, increases the penalty for obstruction leading to the death of a first responder to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

It is unclear if Kennedy would be eligible for this sentence.

Kennedy was arraigned on Saturday when he was charged with first-degree murder, which carries a maximum life sentence.

The Williamson Public Library in Williamson, W.V., remembered Maynard by sharing photos on Saturday of him reading to children. The post reads, "West Virginia State Trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard, always there to help when needed."

