U.S. News
June 2, 2023 / 2:58 AM

U.S. sanctions Iranians involved in plot to kill John Bolton

By Darryl Coote
1/2
John Bolton, former national security advisor, was the target of an Iranian assassination plot. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
John Bolton, former national security advisor, was the target of an Iranian assassination plot. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- The United States is imposing punitive measures against Iranian operatives and affiliates accused of attempting to assassinate former Trump administration officials and Iranian dissidents around the world.

The sanctions were announced Thursday by the Treasury targeting three Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members and two members of the IRGC's Intelligence Organization as well as an associated airline that is believed to have assisted with covert operations.

"The United States remains focused on disrupting plots by the IRGC and its Quds Force, both of which have engaged in numerous assassination attempts and other acts of violence and intimidation against those they deem enemies of the Iranian regime," Brian Nelson, under secretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

Among those targeted Thursday with asset freezes is Shahram Poursafi, the 46-year-old Iranian charged by the Justice Department in August with plotting to assassinate former national security adviser John Bolton.

RELATED U.S. retaliates over Russia's suspension of New START Treaty

Prosecutors said Poursafi, working on behalf of the Iranian military, tried to hire a hitman to kill the former Trump administration official in retaliation over the U.S. airstrike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani of Iran's elite Quds Force in January 2020.

Poursafi remains free and is sought by the FBI.

Mohammad Reza Ansari was also hit with sanctions Thursday for being a longtime IRGC Quds Force official and a member of its external operations unit that conducts international covert operations, including assassinations of Iranian dissidents and others in the United States, the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

RELATED Federal indictment charges failed GOP New Mexico candidate for shootings

The Treasury on Thursday said the 47-year-old worked with Poursafi to assassinate two former U.S. government officials, including Bolton.

Hossein Hafez Amini, a 53-year-old dual Turkish and Iranian national based in Turkey, was sanctioned for using his aviation industry connections and his Turkey-based Rey Airlines to assist the IRGC Quds Force with kidnapping and assassination plots targeting dissidents in Turkey.

Rey Airlines was also sanctioned.

RELATED Attack on Sudan market for poor leaves 19 dead, U.S. promises sanctions

Rouhallah Bazghandi, former IRGC-IO chief, and Reza Seraj, the group's foreign intelligence head, were blacklisted on accusations of being behind failed operations in Asia and intelligence operations targeting U.S. citizens.

Both the IRGC-IO and Bazghandi were designated in April over taking U.S. nationals hostage in Iran.

The sanctions free all U.S. assets of those named and bars U.S. citizens from doing business with them.

U.S. retaliates over Russia's suspension of New START Treaty
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. retaliates over Russia's suspension of New START Treaty
June 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said Thursday it is taking countermeasures against Russia's unilateral suspension of the New START Treaty.
Gynecologist facing lawsuit over claims he was a 'serial sperm donor' dies in experimental plane crash
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gynecologist facing lawsuit over claims he was a 'serial sperm donor' dies in experimental plane crash
June 2 (UPI) -- A gynecologist facing a lawsuit over claims he used his own sperm to impregnate multiple patients has been named as one of the two victims of a plane crash in upstate New York.
Senate passes debt limit bill with 63-36 vote, allowing U.S. to avoid default
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Senate passes debt limit bill with 63-36 vote, allowing U.S. to avoid default
June 1 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., vowed to keep the legislative body in session until a bill that raises the debit ceiling can be sent to President Joe Biden's desk.
Dev Shah wins National Spelling Bee with the word 'psammophile'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Dev Shah wins National Spelling Bee with the word 'psammophile'
June 1 (UPI) -- The 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals can be seen live tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on ION. The bee can also be streamed on Fubo TV or DirecTV Stream.
Jake Sullivan pushes Israeli officials 'to improve the lives of Palestinians'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jake Sullivan pushes Israeli officials 'to improve the lives of Palestinians'
June 1 (UPI) -- White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan pushed Israeli officials Thursday to seek to "improve the lives of Palestinians."
Engineer previously cited issues with building before collapse, documents show
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Engineer previously cited issues with building before collapse, documents show
June 1 (UPI) -- A structural engineer who previously investigated the building that collapsed in Davenport, Iowa had found that it was in need of repairs, according to documents that the city published.
U.S. faces 'proliferating global challenges,' Joe Biden tells Air Force grads
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. faces 'proliferating global challenges,' Joe Biden tells Air Force grads
June 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden delivered a commencement speech to the 2023 graduating class of the Air Force Academy in Colorado on Thursday, in which he discussed U.S. assistance to Ukraine as well as "competition" with China.
Oath Keeper who guarded Roger Stone sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Oath Keeper who guarded Roger Stone sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riot
June 1 (UPI) -- A member of the extremist Oath Keepers militia who guarded Roger Stone, a friend of former President Donald Trump, before the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.
Former Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot to teach class at Harvard
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Former Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot to teach class at Harvard
June 1 (UPI) -- Harvard University said Thursday that former Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot will teach a class at the school starting this fall.
Pentagon cancels drag shows at military bases amid political pressure from GOP
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Pentagon cancels drag shows at military bases amid political pressure from GOP
June 1 (UPI) -- The Pentagon on Thursday canceled drag shows at U.S. military bases, amid mounting pressure from Republican politicians.
