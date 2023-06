National security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday sanctions will be imposed on those who are continuing military violence in Sudan. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- More than a dozen people have been killed in an attack on a market frequented by poor Sudanese residents near the capital of Khartoum after cease-fire talks broke down earlier this week. Officials reported on Thursday that 19 people died and 106 were injured after six tank shells were fired from al-Shajara, which is controlled by the Sudanese Armed Forces, into the market in the poor neighborhood of Mayo. Advertisement

The Sudanese Doctors Trade Union, which has treated the wounded from the attack, said there are no military targets in or around the market and the residents there are too poor to leave the fighting between the Army and the powerful Rapid Support Forces.

The Rapid Support Forces control about 90% of the capital.

"Medical staff are under pressure to deal with so many cases with limited staff," the group said. "We call all doctors and medical cadres who are nearby to come to the hospital so they can help as much as they can."

The civilian death toll connected with the fighting, which has been ongoing since April 15, has soared to nearly 900, but officials believe the number is higher.

Advertisement

U.S. national security adviser Jack Sullivan on Thursday said the Biden administration will be levying economic sanctions and will impose visa restrictions "against actors who are perpetuating the violence," but he did not say who would be included in those penalties.

"The ongoing fighting in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces is a tragedy that has already stolen far too many lives -- it must end," Sullivan said.

"Despite a cease-fire agreement, senseless violence has continued across the country -- hindering the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and hurting those who need it most. The scope and scale of the bloodshed in Khartoum and Darfur, in particular, is appalling."

The United States and Saudi Arabia had been involved in peace talks between the two sides until the Sudanese Armed Forces leaders walked away from negotiations this week, accusing the Rapid Support Forces of repeated cease-fire violations. The RSF accused the SAF of the same, but added they wanted to continue talking.