Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 25, 2023 / 1:59 PM

Poll: Most Californians think Sen. Feinstein 'no longer fit' for office after illness

By Patrick Hilsman
New poll data reveals that a majority of California residents believe Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., is unfit to serve in her current position due to health problems. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
New poll data reveals that a majority of California residents believe Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., is unfit to serve in her current position due to health problems. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- A majority of California residents believe that Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., is no longer fit to serve because of her health, new poll data reveals.

Feinstein was hospitalized in February with complications from shingles. When the 89-year-old returned to the Senate in May, she was visibly ill, requiring a wheelchair for mobility and suffering from partial paralysis in her face due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a condition that occurs when the virus that causes shingles attacks the facial nerves near the ears.

Advertisement

A poll conducted by the University of California Berkely's Institute of Governmental Studies shows that a wide margin of Californians are concerned about Feinstein's ability to conduct her duties.

When asked to weigh in on the statement, "Feinstein's latest illness underlines the fact that she is no longer fit to continue serving in the U.S. Senate," 67% of respondents said that they agreed while 20% said they disagreed.

RELATED Rep. Adam Schiff to run for U.S. Senate seat held by Diane Feinstein

While a majority of respondents said they thought Feinstein was no longer fit to serve in the Senate, opinions on what steps should be taken varied widely with 42% saying she should resign and 27% saying she should serve out the remainder of her term. Of the respondents, 31% were undecided about what Feinstein should do.

Advertisement

When asked if they agree with the statement "Feinstein's health problems are creating serious problems for the Democratic Party's ability to get judicial nominees confirmed and get important legislation approved," 56% said they agreed while 20% said they didn't.

Democrats were more likely to respond in the affirmative than Republicans, with 3 out of 4 agreeing with the statement.

RELATED Katie Porter announces plan to run for Diane Feinstein's Senate seat

The idea of compelling Feinstein to retire also was divisive amongst respondents, with 43% agreeing with the statement, "Forcing Senator Feinstein out of office because of her current health problems would set a bad precedent for other officeholders who encounter problems with their health in the future," while 46% disagreed.

Respondents overwhelmingly expressed support for a successor candidate who would bring a fresh perspective as opposed to a candidate with long experience by a margin of 63% to 21%.

RELATED Calif. House races undetermined as 8 states set November match-ups

RELATED Calif. House races undetermined as 8 states set November match-ups

RELATED California Democrats withhold endorsement in Feinstein race

Latest Headlines

Debt ceiling talks continue as deadline, congressional recess approach
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Debt ceiling talks continue as deadline, congressional recess approach
May 25 (UPI) -- With a June 1 deadline looming to avoid U.S. economic default, debt ceiling talks are progressing, according to Republican congressional leaders. The House is headed for recess with no debt ceiling deal.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs 6-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs 6-week abortion ban
May 25 (UPI) -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a new abortion ban law on Thursday, criminalizing abortions after an ultrasound can detect any cardiac activity, which is typically six weeks into a pregnancy.
Gen. C.Q. Brown slated to be next Joint Chiefs chair, first Black chairman in 30 years
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gen. C.Q. Brown slated to be next Joint Chiefs chair, first Black chairman in 30 years
May 25 (UPI) -- Gen. C.Q. Brown, the Air Force's top officer, is set to be nominated on Thursday as the next Joint Chiefs chair, making him the first black chairman in 30 years.
FDA approves Pfizer's Paxlovid for COVID-19 treatment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FDA approves Pfizer's Paxlovid for COVID-19 treatment
May 25 (UPI) -- Pfizer's Paxlovid became the fourth drug and the first pill to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat those suffering from mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults, according to the agency on Thursday.
Chip-maker Nvidia nearing $1 trillion market cap
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Chip-maker Nvidia nearing $1 trillion market cap
May 25 (UPI) -- Chip-maker Nvidia was marching toward a trillion-dollar market cap Thursday amid a sea change in computing technology.
2020 U.S. Census data shows median age rising, fewer children
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
2020 U.S. Census data shows median age rising, fewer children
May 25 (UPI) -- America's population in 2020 was older with fewer children under 5 than in 2010 or 2000, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. One in six people were 65 or over with median age at 38.8 years.
Biden calls for police reform on third anniversary of George Floyd killing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden calls for police reform on third anniversary of George Floyd killing
May 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden issued a statement Thursday to mark the third anniversary of George Floyd's police custody death, calling on Congress to enact comprehensive police reforms while vowing to fight for accountability.
Morningstar, Fitch issue warnings over U.S. debt ceiling
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Morningstar, Fitch issue warnings over U.S. debt ceiling
May 25 (UPI) -- The credit-rating division of Morningstar said Thursday that the U.S. economy might be at risk of losing its pristine rating even if negotiations over the debt ceiling yield progress over the coming days.
IG Report: U.S. Park Police used excessive force against Australian journalists
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
IG Report: U.S. Park Police used excessive force against Australian journalists
May 25 (UPI) -- The Department of Interior Inspector General has found that U.S. Park Police used excessive force against two Australian journalists as protesters were dispersed in Washington D.C.'s Lafayette Park on June 1, 2020.
House Republicans vote to end Biden's student debt relief efforts
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House Republicans vote to end Biden's student debt relief efforts
May 25 (UPI) -- House Republicans took a step to end President Joe Biden's effort to cancel student debt by voting along party lines to end his relief program that dates back to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Norway issues warning to avoid 'spy' whale spotted near Oslo
Norway issues warning to avoid 'spy' whale spotted near Oslo
Sen. Bernie Sanders urges Joe Biden to use 14th Amendment on debt limit
Sen. Bernie Sanders urges Joe Biden to use 14th Amendment on debt limit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs sweeping election bill; NAACP, LWVF sue
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs sweeping election bill; NAACP, LWVF sue
House Republicans vote to end Biden's student debt relief efforts
House Republicans vote to end Biden's student debt relief efforts
DeSantis 2024 campaign launch on Twitter plagued by technical problems
DeSantis 2024 campaign launch on Twitter plagued by technical problems
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement