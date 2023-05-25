Poll: Most Californians think Sen. Feinstein 'no longer fit' for office after illness

New poll data reveals that a majority of California residents believe Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., is unfit to serve in her current position due to health problems. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- A majority of California residents believe that Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., is no longer fit to serve because of her health, new poll data reveals. Feinstein was hospitalized in February with complications from shingles. When the 89-year-old returned to the Senate in May, she was visibly ill, requiring a wheelchair for mobility and suffering from partial paralysis in her face due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a condition that occurs when the virus that causes shingles attacks the facial nerves near the ears. Advertisement

A poll conducted by the University of California Berkely's Institute of Governmental Studies shows that a wide margin of Californians are concerned about Feinstein's ability to conduct her duties.

When asked to weigh in on the statement, "Feinstein's latest illness underlines the fact that she is no longer fit to continue serving in the U.S. Senate," 67% of respondents said that they agreed while 20% said they disagreed.

While a majority of respondents said they thought Feinstein was no longer fit to serve in the Senate, opinions on what steps should be taken varied widely with 42% saying she should resign and 27% saying she should serve out the remainder of her term. Of the respondents, 31% were undecided about what Feinstein should do.

When asked if they agree with the statement "Feinstein's health problems are creating serious problems for the Democratic Party's ability to get judicial nominees confirmed and get important legislation approved," 56% said they agreed while 20% said they didn't.

Democrats were more likely to respond in the affirmative than Republicans, with 3 out of 4 agreeing with the statement.

The idea of compelling Feinstein to retire also was divisive amongst respondents, with 43% agreeing with the statement, "Forcing Senator Feinstein out of office because of her current health problems would set a bad precedent for other officeholders who encounter problems with their health in the future," while 46% disagreed.

Respondents overwhelmingly expressed support for a successor candidate who would bring a fresh perspective as opposed to a candidate with long experience by a margin of 63% to 21%.