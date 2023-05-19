Advertisement
U.S. News
May 19, 2023 / 2:52 PM

College baseball fans will get up-close look at Union Pacific's heavy hitter Big Boy

By Simon Druker
1/5
The world’s largest operational steam-powered locomotive, numbered 4014 and affectionately known as Big Boy, is hitting the rails and will be featured prominently at baseball's College World Series taking place next month in Omaha, Neb. Photo courtesy of Union Pacific
The world’s largest operational steam-powered locomotive, numbered 4014 and affectionately known as Big Boy, is hitting the rails and will be featured prominently at baseball's College World Series taking place next month in Omaha, Neb. Photo courtesy of Union Pacific

May 19 (UPI) -- The world's largest steam-powered locomotive is hitting the rails and will be featured prominently at baseball's College World Series taking place next month in Omaha, Neb.

Union Pacific's Big Boy locomotive 4014 will leave Cheyenne, Wyo., June 7 on its Home Run Express Tour, which wraps up in Omaha, where the company is headquartered.

Advertisement

The engine will stop at five destinations along the way.

It will then spend 11 days on display during the college baseball championship tournament, parked outside the city's Charles Schwab Field between June 15 and 25.

The 1.1 million pound locomotive was delivered in 1941, one of 25 Big Boys built to haul heavy freight during World War II, specifically to navigate Utah's steep Wasatch Mountain Range.

After it was retired in 1961, Union Pacific reacquired locomotive 4014 from a museum in 2013, restoring it to operational condition in time for the 150th anniversary marking the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad in 2019.

The 132-foot steam engine is almost twice the length of a traditional modern diesel freight hauler. Locomotive 4014 is the last operational Big Boy in existence today, although seven are on static display.

Advertisement

The iconic engine will be accompanied by several historical rail cars during its display in Omaha, before returning to Cheyenne, where it is housed. Rail and baseball enthusiasts won't have to go far, as the engine will be located a scant 150 feet from home plate.

Baseball's College World Series has been played at Charles Schwab Field, home to the NCAA Division I Creighton University Blue Jays, since 2011. The current 25-year agreement calls for it to remain the host field through 2036.

"The Big Boy is a special piece of Union Pacific's history that played a vital role in helping carry the nation through World War II, and reminds us of rail's continued role in the U.S. economy," Union Pacific senior vice president, Corporate Relations and Chief Administrative Officer Scott Moore said in a statement Friday.

RELATED Marlins' Skip Schumaker studying Erik Spoelstra, calls Heat coach 'best in sports'

"We are delighted to provide rail enthusiasts and baseball fans alike the opportunity to bask in the glory of two distinctly American passions, experiencing the rich history of rail and the thrill of a baseball game."

Read More

Loose chicken rescued from subway tracks in Mexico City Bipartisan Senate committee moves Railway Safety Act forward

Latest Headlines

Latest G7 developments include sanctions on Russia, F-16s for Ukraine
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Latest G7 developments include sanctions on Russia, F-16s for Ukraine
May 19 (UPI) -- World leaders at the G7 summit in Japan announced new sanctions against Russia Friday in hopes of crippling Moscow's ability to keep up the fight in Ukraine after nearly 15 months of war.
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott officially files for 2024 presidential run
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott officially files for 2024 presidential run
May 19 (UPI) -- Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., officially launched his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination Friday.
Debt negotiations on 'pause' as McCarthy blasts White House over lack of progress
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Debt negotiations on 'pause' as McCarthy blasts White House over lack of progress
May 19 (UPI) -- Republican lawmakers on Friday walked out of a meeting with White House officials over the debt ceiling.
Former D.C. police intelligence supervisor charged over Proud Boys links
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former D.C. police intelligence supervisor charged over Proud Boys links
May 19 (UPI) -- An ex-supervisor in the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia's intelligence unit was indicted this week for alerting suspects of arrest warrants prior to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection.
Wife tells authorities husband purposely drove off California cliff in January
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Wife tells authorities husband purposely drove off California cliff in January
May 19 (UPI) -- A California radiologist purposely drove off a portion of the state's iconic Pacific Coast Highway dubbed the "Devil's Slide" with his family inside the Tesla on Jan. 2, his wife told the California Highway Patrol in doc
American Airlines pilot union reaches tentative deal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
American Airlines pilot union reaches tentative deal
May 19 (UPI) -- The union representing American Airlines pilots reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal Friday, that would avoid any sort of work stoppages or disruptions.
One dead, two injured in 'targeted' gunfire at Ohio manufacturing plant
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
One dead, two injured in 'targeted' gunfire at Ohio manufacturing plant
May 19 (UPI) -- One person is dead and two others - including the suspected gunman - were injured in a Thursday night shooting at an Ohio auto manufacturing plant, local police said.
Morgan Stanley CEO stepping aside within a year
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Morgan Stanley CEO stepping aside within a year
May 19 (UPI) -- The chief executive of Morgan Stanley confirmed Friday he intends to step down from his role with the New York investment bank within a year.
Man accused of leaking Pentagon documents faces second pretrial bail hearing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Man accused of leaking Pentagon documents faces second pretrial bail hearing
May 19 (UPI) -- The Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents faces a second hearing Friday to determine whether he will remain in federal custody as he awaits trial on national security-related charges.
U.S. gasoline prices at a standstill amid lackluster demand
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. gasoline prices at a standstill amid lackluster demand
May 19 (UPI) -- Lower-than-expected U.S. consumer demand has resulted in little movement in the retail price for a gallon of gasoline over the last week, data show.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to file impeachment articles against Joe Biden
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to file impeachment articles against Joe Biden
Florida beach praised for its 'sugary fine' sand tops list of best U.S. beaches for 2023
Florida beach praised for its 'sugary fine' sand tops list of best U.S. beaches for 2023
Boy who disappeared in NYC found dead while friend remains missing
Boy who disappeared in NYC found dead while friend remains missing
Disney backs out of plan to build massive employee campus in Florida
Disney backs out of plan to build massive employee campus in Florida
7.7-magnitude earthquake in South Pacific briefly sparks tsunami warning
7.7-magnitude earthquake in South Pacific briefly sparks tsunami warning
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement