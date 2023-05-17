Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 17 (UPI) -- Commuter trains were temporarily delayed in Mexico City when a chicken was spotted running loose on the tracks at a subway station.

The Metro Collective Transport System of Mexico City said power to the tracks was cut off when a chicken was seen running on the tracks at the Line 9 Medical Center station.

Transport workers and Civil Protection personnel were caught on video going down to the tracks to rescue the bird.

The video shows the chicken's pursuers unsuccessfully attempt to trap the chicken with clothing items a few times before finally getting a hold of the land fowl.

The chicken was removed from the station and service resumed, officials said.

"Remember to protect your belongings as well as use a transporter to transport pets and avoid incidents," transport officials tweeted.