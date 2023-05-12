Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 12, 2023 / 3:58 PM

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ready to legalize adult-use marijuana

By Doug Cunningham
1/2
In a Medium post on Friday, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said he has ended his opposition to legalizing adult-use marijuana, saying the majority of state residents support legalization and he's ready to sign a bill approving it. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
In a Medium post on Friday, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said he has ended his opposition to legalizing adult-use marijuana, saying the majority of state residents support legalization and he's ready to sign a bill approving it. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has ended has opposition to legalizing adult-use marijuana.

In a Medium post Friday, the governor said the majority of state residents support legalization of recreational use, and he said he's ready to sign a bill approving it.

Advertisement

"I stand ready to sign a legalization bill that puts the state of New Hampshire in the drivers seat, focusing on harm reduction -- not profits," Sununu said in a statement. "Similar to our liquor sales, this path helps to keep substances away from kids by ensuring the State of New Hampshire retains control of marketing, sales, and distribution -- eliminating any need for additional taxes."

He said the marijuana legalization bill that was defeated in the current state legislative season was "not the right path for our state."

RELATED Recreational cannabis sales begin in Connecticut

That bill was blocked by state Senate Republicans, despite several legalization bills passing on bipartisan votes in the New Hampshire House.

But Sununu said he has never vetoed legislation to legalize recreational marijuana and was proud to become the first governor in New Hampshire history to decriminalize small amounts "so that no one would go to jail for simple possession."

Advertisement

"New Hampshire is the only state in New England where recreational use is not legal," Sununu's Friday post said. "Knowing that a majority of our residents support legalization, it is reasonable to assume change is inevitable. To ignore this reality would be shortsighted and harmful."

RELATED Maryland, Missouri vote to legalize pot; Arkansas, North and South Dakota say 'no'

He said New Hampshire already has expanded access to medical marijuana and provided a pathway to overturn old marijuana possession convictions.

Sununu said the right path for his state to legalize marijuana would include a bill that allows the state to control access and distribution, keeps it tax-free to "undercut the cartels," empowers towns to keep it out if they choose, and keeps marijuana away from kids and schools.

Sununu added that, since he's been governor, marijuana legalization has not garnered enough bipartisan support to send a bill to his desk.

RELATED Recreational pot legalized in Delaware as governor allows bills to become law

Latest Headlines

Lori Vallow found guilty of murdering her two children
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Lori Vallow found guilty of murdering her two children
May 12 (UPI) -- Idaho mother Lori Vallow was found guilty of murdering her two children on Friday and now faces up to life in prison without parole.
Honduran teen migrant dies in U.S. custody in Florida
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Honduran teen migrant dies in U.S. custody in Florida
May 12 (UPI) -- An unaccompanied 17-year-old Honduran migrant has died in U.S. government custody, according to the Honduran government. Angel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza died in a shelter in Safety Harbor, Fla.
Elon Musk announces Linda Yaccarino as incoming Twitter CEO
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Elon Musk announces Linda Yaccarino as incoming Twitter CEO
May 12 (UPI) -- Current Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk announced Friday that Linda Yaccarino will take over as CEO.
Biden's Federal Reserve nominee Adriana Kugler would be first Latina to serve
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden's Federal Reserve nominee Adriana Kugler would be first Latina to serve
May 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced his nominees to the Federal Reserve on Friday, including Adriana Kugler, who would become the first Latina to serve on the board.
Daniel Penny charged with manslaughter in NYC subway death, released on bail
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Daniel Penny charged with manslaughter in NYC subway death, released on bail
May 12 (UPI) -- Daniel Penny, the man who choked Jordan Neely to death on a New York City subway train, was charged Friday with
As debt impasse lingers, U.S. consumers are increasingly nervous
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
As debt impasse lingers, U.S. consumers are increasingly nervous
May 12 (UPI) -- U.S. consumers are growing increasingly anxious about the economy as negative news persists on everything from the standoff over the debt ceiling to inflation, a survey from the University of Michigan found.
Autonomy founder Mike Lynch extradited to U.S. on fraud charges
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Autonomy founder Mike Lynch extradited to U.S. on fraud charges
May 12 (UPI) -- Mike Lynch, a tech tycoon dubbed "Britain's Bill Gates" has been extradited to the United States to face criminal charges related to the $11 billion sale of his company Autonomy to Hewlett Packard.
Biden, congressional leaders postpone second meeting on debt ceiling
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden, congressional leaders postpone second meeting on debt ceiling
May 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden agreed to postpone a Friday meeting with top lawmakers to allow more time for a potential compromise on the debt ceiling, with signs pointing to another sit-down in the Oval Office early next week.
Gasoline prices stable as demand is balanced by lower oil prices
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gasoline prices stable as demand is balanced by lower oil prices
May 12 (UPI) -- Much like crude oil prices, the retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is at something of a standstill given competing economic trends, analysis finds.
Biden administration launches applications for $500M 'Tech Hubs' program
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden administration launches applications for $500M 'Tech Hubs' program
May 12 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Friday opened applications for grants to bolster tech development throughout the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

GOP-backed 'Secure the Border' bill passes House ahead of Title 42 expiration
GOP-backed 'Secure the Border' bill passes House ahead of Title 42 expiration
U.S. ambassador accuses South Africa of loading arms onto Russian cargo ship
U.S. ambassador accuses South Africa of loading arms onto Russian cargo ship
2 men who used weighted fish in tournament catch light jail sentences
2 men who used weighted fish in tournament catch light jail sentences
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 after jet debris found off San Clemente Island
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 after jet debris found off San Clemente Island
Supreme Court rejects pork industry challenge to California animal welfare law
Supreme Court rejects pork industry challenge to California animal welfare law
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement