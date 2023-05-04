Trending
May 4, 2023 / 5:43 PM

Prosecutors vow retrial after ex-Tallahassee mayor found not guilty in lying to FBI

By Simon Druker
Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum was found not guilty on one count Thursday in a federal trial over charges of lying to the FBI. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum was found not guilty on one count Thursday in a federal trial over charges of lying to the FBI. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

A jury could not reach a verdict in the 18 other counts against Gillum and his associate Sharon Lettman-Hicks. No verdict was reached on a single count against Lettman-Hicks.

The two were accused of lying to the federal agency, providing false statements to commit conspiracy, and fraud.

Among the charges, Gillum was accused of accepting a $5,000 campaign contribution from an undercover FBI agent. The agent posed as a developer looking to buy property in Tallahassee while Gillum was mayor.

He then allegedly asked the agent to pay for a fundraising dinner, lodging, food, drink and entertainment for a trip to New York City.

The 12-person jury could not reach a verdict on the most serious charges, which related to misusing political campaign funds, even after the judge urged them to return a decision.

The jury started deliberating last Friday afternoon.

Prosecutors said Thursday they plan to re-try the case.

Gillum, a former Florida gubernatorial candidate was originally indicted last June on charges he wrongly accepted gifts while serving as Tallahassee mayor.

The 43-year-old served as Tallahassee mayor from 2014 to 2018 and narrowly lost the 2018 race for governor to current Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Gillum faced a maximum of five years in prison on the false statements charge.

