May 1, 2023 / 7:11 PM

90-vehicle crash in Illinois dust storm kills 6, injures dozens

By Sheri Walsh

May 1 (UPI) -- Six people were confirmed dead and dozens were injured in south-central Illinois on Monday after a massive dust storm blew across Interstate 55, cutting visibility and causing as many as 90 vehicles to crash.

A 30-mile stretch of the highway was shut down in both directions after the multiple-vehicle pileup was first reported at 10:55 a.m. local time.

Police and rescuers arriving on the scene encountered heavy winds and blowing dust that cut visibility to zero, according to Illinois State Police, who said a portion of Interstate 55 will remain closed through Tuesday afternoon.

"Visibility in the area is reported to be low due to blowing dust," officers said.

"The cause of the crash is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway leading to zero visibility," Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said at an evening news conference.

More than 30 people were taken to area hospitals, according to officers who said the injuries range from minor to life-threatening.

The "large crash" took place near milepost 76 in Montgomery County, near Divernon, Ill., and involved 20 commercial vehicles, between 40 and 60 passenger vehicles, and two semi-trucks that caught fire, according to police.

"I-55 is shut down both south and northbound I-55 from milepost 63 to 80 at this time due to a large crash," Illinois State Police tweeted. "Motorists are urged to take alternative routes."

Rescuers and police said Divernon City Hall was being used as a reunification center for families looking for loved ones involved in the crash.

"At this time we feel we have everyone transported safely off the interstate," Starrick said.

