Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 1, 2023 / 4:06 PM

Floods threaten Utah, Midwest as more rain forecast for New York City

By Joe Fisher
New York City (pictured, 2021) experienced fast-moving and torrential rainfall that fell on the city over the weekend. More severe weather may be on the way in the northeastern United States while several parts of the country are at risk of experiencing flooding from record precipitation. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
New York City (pictured, 2021) experienced fast-moving and torrential rainfall that fell on the city over the weekend. More severe weather may be on the way in the northeastern United States while several parts of the country are at risk of experiencing flooding from record precipitation. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- More severe weather may be on the way in the northeastern United States while several parts of the country are at risk of experiencing flooding from record precipitation.

The East Coast was the focus of intense weather on Sunday. On Monday, Virginia Beach, Va., still was reeling after being struck by an EF-3 tornado the previous afternoon. As many as 100 homes were destroyed, CNN reports.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service in Wakefield, Va., confirmed a tornado touched ground in the Great Neck region of the city, based on debris signatures and damage reports.

The weather service's preliminary research estimates there were peak winds of 150 mph in Great Neck that shifted the foundations of "well-built" homes, collapsed walls and tore off roofs.

RELATED Cool and wet conditions return to California, West Coast

There were no injuries or deaths from the storm, Mayor Robert Dyer said during a press conference on Monday.

Advertisement

"If you take a look at the devastation that's out there, it is indeed a miracle," Dyer said.

Another system is moving in between Monday and Wednesday, but that system is likely to remain further to the north. Western Virginia may receive some precipitation. To the west and north stretching from West Virginia to Maine, heavy precipitation is likely, with a chance of a snow mixture likely for West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

RELATED Severe storms to bring additional lightning, hail dangers to southern U.S.

New York City did not have time to prepare for the torrential rainfall that fell on the city over the weekend. Nearly 6 inches of rain reportedly fell between Friday and Sunday, causing flooding across streets and major veins in the city.

An apartment building was evacuated in the Bronx on Sunday after a retaining wall collapsed. Several more nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution. Mayor Eric Adams tweeted that nobody was injured.

The heavy rains brought record precipitation to several areas of the East Coast on Sunday, including Augusta, Maine, where 3 inches fell. Other parts of the state recorded up to 5 inches, sparking flash flood warnings, the Portland, Maine, Press-Herald reports. Commuters were warned to watch for washed-out and flooded roads.

Advertisement

According to the National Weather Service, as few as 6 inches of moving water can wash a vehicle off the roadway.

WMTW 8, an ABC affiliate in Poland Spring, Maine, reports that several roads have been washed out from Maine to New Hampshire.

The rain and heavy wind also caused widespread power outages along Maine's coast. About 33,000 customers remained without power on Monday afternoon.

Palm Beach, Fla., also was the site of an uncommon, extreme weather event over the weekend. A massive EF-2 tornado, measuring an estimated 320 yards wide, ripped through the city for more than 2 miles, lasting 11 minutes, The Palm Beach Post reports. Meteorologist Shawn Bhatti told the outlet that a tornado in South Florida is "pretty rare."

Cleanup efforts continued on Monday. The 130 mph sustained winds caused widespread tree damage and left several homes uninhabitable. No deaths were reported.

In the Midwest, the flooding that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasted along the Mississippi River is beginning to take shape. In the Quad Cities along the Eastern Iowa border, the Mississippi River crested at 21.46 feet on Monday. The river is in a flood stage at 15 feet.

Advertisement

Flooding has begun affecting Davenport, Iowa, The Gazette in Cedar Rapids reports. Snowmelt from Minnesota and Wisconsin have pushed river crests on the upper Mississippi River to historic levels. This has caused economic activity on and along the river to pause with more than 10 locks and dams closing.

Most communities along the Iowa-Illinois border are expected to reach "major flooding" status, The Des Moines Register reports. The worst of the flooding will pass by the end of the week.

Farther west, record heat is putting Utah in the path of flooding as a historic snowpack from a record-setting winter begins to melt rapidly. The temperature in Salt Lake City hit 87 degrees on Sunday, 21 degrees above normal, The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Unseasonably warm weather will continue into Tuesday with temperatures in the 80s and possibly topping out at 90 degrees on Monday.

The Utah Department of Transportation has closed several major roads, including U.S. Highway 89, in some areas due to avalanche risks. The department has issued flood warnings for several areas, KSL reports.

Read More

Floods from melting snowpack close much of Yosemite National Park

Latest Headlines

Biden brings small-business owners to White House to highlight economic growth
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden brings small-business owners to White House to highlight economic growth
May 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden welcomed dozens of small business owners to the White House on Monday to highlight private sector economic growth under his legislative agenda.
Biden, Marcos to discuss U.S.-Philippines partnership in White House meeting
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden, Marcos to discuss U.S.-Philippines partnership in White House meeting
May 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos at the White House Monday to reaffirm U.S. defense commitments in Southeast Asia and to discuss ways to shore up an expanding military alliance.
ACLU files suit against Montana House over censure of transgender lawmaker
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
ACLU files suit against Montana House over censure of transgender lawmaker
May 1 (UPI) -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Montana filed a lawsuit Monday challenging the censuring of transgender state Rep. Zooey Zephyr, who has been barred from attending remaining sessions of the state House in person.
Florida board countersues Disney
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Florida board countersues Disney
May 1 (UPI) -- Part of a string of tit-for-tat actions involving central Florida's major theme park, a regional board on Monday said it would sue Disney over the company's parallel action against Gov. Ron DeSantis.
American Airlines pilots authorize strike
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
American Airlines pilots authorize strike
May 1 (UPI) -- Pushing for higher wages and retirement contributions, the union representing pilots for American Airlines said Monday that members have voted to strike.
Donald Trump's attorney calls for mistrial in E. Jean Carroll case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Donald Trump's attorney calls for mistrial in E. Jean Carroll case
May 1 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday morning requested a mistrial in E. Jean Carroll's federal civil lawsuit against him, charging that U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan has made numerous "unfair" rulings against him.
New flights available after widespread delays in U.S. air travel
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New flights available after widespread delays in U.S. air travel
May 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. government said Monday that new flights in the East Coast should save commuters time, though recent data show nearly a quarter of passenger flights have been delayed this year.
GasBuddy: Decline in retail gasoline prices gaining momentum
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
GasBuddy: Decline in retail gasoline prices gaining momentum
May 1 (UPI) -- A recent decline in retail-level gasoline prices should start to accelerate, provided crude oil prices remain under pressure, a senior market analyst said Monday.
As Title 42 comes to an end, El Paso declares state of emergency
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
As Title 42 comes to an end, El Paso declares state of emergency
May 1 (UPI) -- El Paso, Texas, will enter a state of emergency starting Monday, in advance of the pandemic-era immigration policy Title 42 being lifted, the border city's mayor, Oscar Leeser, declared.
First Republic Bank seized by regulators, sold to JPMorgan Chase
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
First Republic Bank seized by regulators, sold to JPMorgan Chase
May 1 (UPI) -- First Republic Bank was sold Monday to JPMorgan Chase, as regulators seek to calm a turbulent banking sector that has seen three U.S. banks fail in less than two months.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

1 killed in shooting at Massachusetts house party
1 killed in shooting at Massachusetts house party
Daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett drowns in family pool
Daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett drowns in family pool
Chicago mayor calls on Texas to cease sending migrants to the city
Chicago mayor calls on Texas to cease sending migrants to the city
First Republic Bank seized by regulators, sold to JPMorgan Chase
First Republic Bank seized by regulators, sold to JPMorgan Chase
New Zealand PM eyes independence from Britain ahead of coronation trip
New Zealand PM eyes independence from Britain ahead of coronation trip
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement