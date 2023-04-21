Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 21, 2023 / 4:06 PM

Connecticut police identify 12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

By Matt Bernardini

April 21 (UPI) -- Connecticut police have identified the 12-year-old girl who was killed during a drive-by shooting in Hartford.

Secret Pierce was shot in the head Thursday night while she was sitting in a parked vehicle, the Hartford Police Department said. Pierce, who was a seventh-grade student at Milner Middle School, was pronounced dead Friday morning.

Advertisement

The Hartford Courant reported Mayor Luke Bronin said the three men who were shot were two adults and one was a juvenile. He said all three have a history of firearm-related offenses and he asked them to share what they know about Pierce's assailant.

"While I am sorry for the wounds that they experienced last night and hope that they recover quickly and heal in all ways -- physical, mental and in heart -- I also call on them to share whatever they know because I believe they know who fired the bullets that killed a 12-year-old girl," Bronin said, according to the Courant.

Surveillance video in the area captured footage of a vehicle driving by and someone shooting at the three men, according to NBC Connecticut.

Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, superintendent of Hartford Public Schools, said school officials will be available to talk with students about the shooting.

Advertisement

"That is really hard," Torres-Rodriguez said, adding that the school system has "activated all of our crisis support teams."

"To us, Secret was one of our beautiful, very capable students," Torres-Rodriguez added.

Read More

Suspect in custody after 10 people from same family shot dead in South Africa Ex-UConn student sentenced for brutal 2020 crime spree 'Rust' movie-set shooting charges against Alec Baldwin dropped

Latest Headlines

Joe Biden: Executive order on environmental justice offers 'basic dignity' for all
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Joe Biden: Executive order on environmental justice offers 'basic dignity' for all
April 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday aimed at helping disadvantaged communities protect against disproportionate environmental pollution.
Lyft announces plans for significant layoffs, restructuring
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Lyft announces plans for significant layoffs, restructuring
April 21 (UPI) -- Lyft has announced a series of layoffs as the rideshare company struggles to remain competitive.
CEOs of major insulin producers to testify before Senate on $35 price cap
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CEOs of major insulin producers to testify before Senate on $35 price cap
April 21 (UPI) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Friday that CEOs from the major insulin manufacturers, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi will testify at a hearing next month.
FTC final order: HomeAdvisor must pay $7.2 million for deceptive practices
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FTC final order: HomeAdvisor must pay $7.2 million for deceptive practices
April 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. federal trade Commission said Friday that HomeAdvisor must pay $7.2 million to settle allegations that it deceived service providers using misleading tactics selling home improvement project leads.
Abortion proponents, foes await Supreme Court decision on mifepristone
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Abortion proponents, foes await Supreme Court decision on mifepristone
April 21 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will determine by Friday evening if the availability of mifepristone will be cut nationwide, severely limiting access to medical abortions in the country.
Rutgers unions consider return to picket lines as they say talks stall
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rutgers unions consider return to picket lines as they say talks stall
April 21 (UPI) -- Unions at Rutgers University representing faculty and adjunct professors are contemplating going back on the picket line six days after ending one of the largest education strikes in history as contract talks stall.
Twitter drops 'state-affiliated media' labels for NPR, others
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Twitter drops 'state-affiliated media' labels for NPR, others
April 21 (UPI) -- Twitter removed the "state-affiliated media" label from the accounts of U.S.-based outlets NPR and PBS Friday. The company also removed the labels for outlets funded by authoritarian governments like China and Russia.
Florida high school, college students plan walkout over 'don't say gay' law
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Florida high school, college students plan walkout over 'don't say gay' law
April 21 (UPI) -- Organizers of a fight against a Florida law that bans discussing sexual orientation or identity in the classroom have planned a school walkout and rallies in four cities on Friday.
Conservative commentator Larry Elder announces 2024 bid for White House
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Conservative commentator Larry Elder announces 2024 bid for White House
April 21 (UPI) -- Larry Elder, the conservative talk-radio host who came up short in a failed vote to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom two years ago, announced Thursday that he will seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024.
California to deliver all of requested water supplies for first time in 17 years
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
California to deliver all of requested water supplies for first time in 17 years
April 21 (UPI) -- With reservoirs close to full capacity and snowmelt runoff beginning, California's Department of Water Resources expects to deliver 100% of the state's requested water supplies for the first time in 17 years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

American Airlines employee dies on tarmac of Austin int'l airport
American Airlines employee dies on tarmac of Austin int'l airport
North Korea says nuclear status is 'final and irreversible'
North Korea says nuclear status is 'final and irreversible'
For trial on rape allegations, judge rejects Trump request to tell jury he's 'excused'
For trial on rape allegations, judge rejects Trump request to tell jury he's 'excused'
Trump ally Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million for election allegation challenge
Trump ally Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million for election allegation challenge
18 charged with COVID-19 fraud schemes
18 charged with COVID-19 fraud schemes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement