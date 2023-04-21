Suspect in custody after 10 people from same family shot dead in South Africa

April 21 (UPI) -- Ten members of the same family were shot dead Friday in Imbali Township in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

Three females and seven males were killed in the shooting, with one victim being as young as 13, according to police.

Local media reports said the gunmen posed as police officers to gain access to the residence where the killings took place, though the motive remains unclear.

Police confirmed that one suspect was shot dead in an exchange of fire with police Friday. A second suspect was wounded and taken into custody and one fled.

"They have arrested two people, one was injured, one is dead, one ran away and three firearms were recovered," Police Minister Bheki Cele told reporters.

Cele said the suspect was cornered at the the home of a traditional healer.

Moses Mabhida Region of the African National Congress party said, "The motive behind this barbaric act of criminality is still unknown. Police are on the scene."

Pietermaritzburg is located in the KwaZulu-Natal region, which is known for high murder rates. On Thursday, four people were shot dead at a residence in Durban, which is also located in the region.