2 dead as tornadoes touch down in Oklahoma amid severe weather

April 20 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed Wednesday night when a large tornado touchdown on an Oklahoma town amid severe weather impacting the Central United States.

The tornado was confirmed to have hit the town of Cole, located just south of Oklahoma City, at 7:39 p.m. CDT and was moving east at 30 mph.

McClain County Emergency Management described the storm as a "large and extremely dangerous tornado."

Minutes before it was in the town, emergency officials online warned Cole residents to take cover.

About an hour later, the McClain County Sheriff's Office announced two deaths and an unknown number of people injured.

"Crews are responding to reported injuries & persons entrapped within their shelters," it said. "We are conducting grid searches in approximate 10-mile path."

Personnel were also on the scene to restore power.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Eric Foster told reporters in a late Wednesday press conference that he has seen "significant damage" to structures.

"The town of Cole was hit significantly, and there's a lot of infrastructure damage," he said. "There were some power lines -- significant power lines -- that were down in that area, blocking state highways as well."

Cole was hit as storms brought hail and strong winds to the Central United States, with the National Weather Service late Wednesday issuing tornado watches for Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

In Shawnee, located about 60 miles northeast of Cole, a tornado was confirmed by the NWS Norman office to have touched down shortly after 10 p.m. "Due to the erratic motion of the storm, do not anticipate the tornado motion," it said, urging residents to "take shelter immediately!"

It was unclear if there were any casualties.

"Fellow Shawnee residents, our community was hit hard by this evening's storms," the local police department said in a statement. "Please know that search and rescue efforts are underway.

"If you can, check on your neighbors, but be mindful of potential gas leaks and possibly downed power lines."

Oklahoma Baptist University said that its campus had suffered damage from the tornadoes and that the administration was assessing the situation.

According to poweroutage.us, nearly 20,000 customers, most in Shawnee's Pottawatomie County, were without electricity as of early Thursday.