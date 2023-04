Undated image of Robert Singletary, who is wanted by Gaston County, North Carolina officials in a series of shootings. Photo courtesy of Gaston County

April 20 (UPI) -- North Carolina authorities continued their search Thursday for a 24-year-old man in connection with the serious wounding of two people in Gastonia on Tuesday. Gaston County Police Chief Stephen Zill said the public should consider Robert Louis Singletary as armed and dangerous. He is suspected of shooting one adult male and one juvenile.

Authorities said an adult female was grazed by a bullet and another male was shot at but not struck. Authorities did not give details about what led to the shooting.

Neighbors told WSOC-TV that Singletary apparently became angry when a basketball rolled into his yard while children were playing nearby. The father of the juvenile remains hospitalized.

Singleton has been charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

"Mr. Singletary remains at large," a statement from Gaston County said. "The Gaston County Police encourage citizens in the area to remain vigilant and report any sightings of Mr. Singletary to the Gaston County Communications Center."

Late last year, Gastonia Police Department had charged Singletary for assaulting his girlfriend, 21, with a mini sledgehammer.

