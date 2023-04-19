Man charged in killing 4 in Maine had been in prison less than week ago

Joseph Eaton will be arraigned Thursday, where he faces charges related to shooting multiple people, including three on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, Maine (pictured). Photo courtesy of Maine State Police Twitter

April 19 (UPI) -- Police in Maine charged a 34-year-old man Wednesday with killing four people in Bowdoin, including his parents. Joseph Eaton faces four counts of murder and is scheduled to be arraigned in court at 10:30 a.m. EDT Thursday in the shooting deaths of his parents, David and Cynthia Eaton, and the couple's friends, Robert and Patti Eager. Advertisement

The younger Eaton is also charged with shooting three people on Interstate 295 Tuesday, the same day police discovered the lifeless bodies of the four victims inside a home in Bowdoin, a small town in Sagadahoc County about 15 miles east of Lewiston, Maine.

The interstate shooting took place in Yarmouth, which is about 25 miles south of Bowdoin.

Officials said Wednesday Eaton confessed to the shootings after he was arrested Tuesday. He reportedly told investigators he believed he was shooting at police vehicles that were following him on the interstate.

Paige Halsey, 25, remains in critical condition at a hospital in Portland, Maine. Her father, Sean Halsey, 51, and brother, Justin Halsey, 29, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Eaton was released less than a week ago from the Maine Correctional Center in Windham. He has numerous previous convictions in Kansas, Maine, and Florida dating back to 2008, including for assault and domestic violence.

Advertisement

His most recent eight-month sentence stemmed from a felony assault, committed while serving a sentence in Maine State Prison.

Eaton's mother picked him up from the correctional center, taking him to the Eagers' home in Bowdoin to stay. The two families appeared to be close, with Patti Eagar posting a "we love you" response to one of Eaton's Facebook posts in 2018.

Eaton's parents were living in Florida, police said at a news conference Wednesday.

Joseph Eaton also posted on Facebook just before the shooting.

"Life as a whole is suffering. You work for the duration, you get sick, people you love die, and you're guaranteed to have 'bad days.' You die and lose everything you spent your life obtaining. There is more to it than meets the eye. Life is a trial for what is to come," he wrote Monday.