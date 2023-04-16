Advertisement
U.S. News
April 16, 2023 / 6:47 PM

EPA advises not to disturb debris from warehouse fire in Indiana

By Joe Fisher
The Environmental Protection Agency advises not to disturb or remove any debris that may be from the My Way Trading Warehouse fire in Richmond, Ind. Photo courtesy of City of Richmond, Ind.
The Environmental Protection Agency advises not to disturb or remove any debris that may be from the My Way Trading Warehouse fire in Richmond, Ind. Photo courtesy of City of Richmond, Ind.

April 16 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency advises not to disturb or remove any debris that may be from the My Way Trading Warehouse fire in Richmond, Ind.

Officials in Indiana continue efforts to clean up and assess the hazardous conditions resulting from the fire at the recycling facility last week. The fire broke out on Tuesday, sending toxic fumes and asbestos-laden debris into the air as rolling black smoke poured from the site.

Advertisement

The fire raged on for more than two days before the Richmond Fire Department and assisting agencies declared it under control, the city reported.

"It is essential not to remove or disturb any debris believed to be from the fire as these materials may contain asbestos, a substance that releases microscopic fibers when disturbed," the EPA said in a statement. " Individuals who suspect debris may be on their property should call the Richmond Community Helpline."

RELATED Indiana officials assess hazards as recycling fire victims wait to return home

Debris sample results, which were revealed on Thursday, confirmed the presence of "asbestos-containing material."

More than 2,000 residents who lived within a half-mile of the facility have been evacuated. The Wayne County Emergency Management announced Sunday that the evacuation order and shelter-in-place order have been lifted.

Advertisement

"The Wayne County Emergency Management Agency, in consultation with the Wayne County Health Department and their State health partners, reviewed several sets of testing data provided by the Environmental Protection Agency and officially determined it is safe for residents to return home," a statement from the city said.

RELATED Officials warn of asbestos in debris from Indiana plastic recycling plant fire

Mayor David Snow said a team of volunteers is preparing cleaning kits for residents to use once they return home. The kits will be available through the Wayne County Health Department.

The Richmond Community Helpline can be reached at 765-973-9300.

RELATED Officials lift evacuation orders for New Jersey wildfire

Latest Headlines

David's Bridal to lay off more than 9,000 employees nationwide
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
David's Bridal to lay off more than 9,000 employees nationwide
April 16 (UPI) -- The wedding-wear retail giant David's Bridal will lay off more than 9,000 workers nationwide, the company has announced.
ICU nurse charged for allegedly 'slamming' newborn baby
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
ICU nurse charged for allegedly 'slamming' newborn baby
April 16 (UPI) -- Charges have been filed against a neonatal intensive care nurse in Long Island, N.Y. for allegedly lifting up a 2-day-old newborn and "slamming him face down."
At least 4 killed and more than 20 injured in shooting at Sweet-16 party in Alabama
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
At least 4 killed and more than 20 injured in shooting at Sweet-16 party in Alabama
April 16 (UPI) -- At least four people have been killed and more than 20 more injured in a shooting at a Sweet-16 birthday party in Dadeville, Ala.
Texas substitute teacher fired for alleged in-class 'fight club'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas substitute teacher fired for alleged in-class 'fight club'
April 16 (UPI) -- A substitute teacher for a school district in Texas has been fired after she allegedly encouraged students to brawl in what parents have called an in-class "fight club."
Fulton County, Ga., moving 600 inmates due to outbreak of 'infectious illnesses'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Fulton County, Ga., moving 600 inmates due to outbreak of 'infectious illnesses'
April 16 (UPI) -- The Fulton County Jail in Georgia is moving more than 600 inmates to other counties following an investigation into the death of Lashawn Thompson.
Air National Guardsman who applied to be hitman online hit with federal charges
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Air National Guardsman who applied to be hitman online hit with federal charges
April 16 (UPI) -- A member of the Tennessee Air National Guard who applied to be a hitman online has been hit with federal charges, prosecutors said Friday.
Son of 'Sally Daz' sentenced for 2018 execution of mobster dad in McDonald's drive-thru
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Son of 'Sally Daz' sentenced for 2018 execution of mobster dad in McDonald's drive-thru
April 15 (UPI) -- The son of the Bronx mob affiliate known as Sally Daz has been sentenced to life in prison for planning the 2018 execution of his father.
Artist Nancy Baker Cahill creates AR art of uterus projected over U.S. Supreme Court
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Artist Nancy Baker Cahill creates AR art of uterus projected over U.S. Supreme Court
April 15 (UPI) -- Nancy Baker Cahill, a new media artist based in Los Angeles, has created a new piece that uses augmented reality technology to project an image of a uterus exploding over the U.S. Supreme Court.
Former romance novel cover model sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Former romance novel cover model sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 riot
April 15 (UPI) -- A man who once modeled for the covers of romance novels was sentenced to prison Friday for his participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Coast Guard looking for three missing American sailors in Mexico
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Coast Guard looking for three missing American sailors in Mexico
April 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said that it is searching for three American sailors, who have were last seen nearly two weeks ago in Mexico.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Indian member of parliament, jailed for kidnapping plot, shot dead on live TV
Former Indian member of parliament, jailed for kidnapping plot, shot dead on live TV
Son of 'Sally Daz' sentenced for 2018 execution of mobster dad in McDonald's drive-thru
Son of 'Sally Daz' sentenced for 2018 execution of mobster dad in McDonald's drive-thru
'Respected' Russian general returns to Ukraine; Putin to tap military brass as political candidates
'Respected' Russian general returns to Ukraine; Putin to tap military brass as political candidates
At least 4 killed and more than 20 injured in shooting at Sweet-16 party in Alabama
At least 4 killed and more than 20 injured in shooting at Sweet-16 party in Alabama
ICU nurse charged for allegedly 'slamming' newborn baby
ICU nurse charged for allegedly 'slamming' newborn baby
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement