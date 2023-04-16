EPA advises not to disturb debris from warehouse fire in Indiana

The Environmental Protection Agency advises not to disturb or remove any debris that may be from the My Way Trading Warehouse fire in Richmond, Ind. Photo courtesy of City of Richmond, Ind.
April 16 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency advises not to disturb or remove any debris that may be from the My Way Trading Warehouse fire in Richmond, Ind.
Officials in Indiana continue efforts to clean up and assess the hazardous conditions resulting from the fire at the recycling facility last week. The fire broke out on Tuesday, sending toxic fumes and asbestos-laden debris into the air as rolling black smoke poured from the site.
The fire raged on for more than two days before the Richmond Fire Department and assisting agencies declared it under control, the city reported.
"It is essential not to remove or disturb any debris believed to be from the fire as these materials may contain asbestos, a substance that releases microscopic fibers when disturbed," the EPA said in a statement. " Individuals who suspect debris may be on their property should call the Richmond Community Helpline."
Debris sample results, which were revealed on Thursday, confirmed the presence of "asbestos-containing material."
More than 2,000 residents who lived within a half-mile of the facility have been evacuated. The Wayne County Emergency Management announced Sunday that the evacuation order and shelter-in-place order have been lifted.
"The Wayne County Emergency Management Agency, in consultation with the Wayne County Health Department and their State health partners, reviewed several sets of testing data provided by the Environmental Protection Agency and officially determined it is safe for residents to return home," a statement from the city said.
Mayor David Snow said a team of volunteers is preparing cleaning kits for residents to use once they return home. The kits will be available through the Wayne County Health Department.
The Richmond Community Helpline can be reached at 765-973-9300.